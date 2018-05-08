2018 NHL Playoffs: Filip Forsberg scores another highlight goal, goes between-the-legs against Jets

With the Predators staring down elimination in a must-win Game 6 on Monday night, Filip Forsberg had himself quite a night in Winnipeg.

The Preds' star forward scored twice (and picked up an assist) to power his team to a big 4-0 win and force a Game 7 back home in Nashville later this week. The second of those two goals looked like this.

Are you kidding with this Forsberg?! pic.twitter.com/dFJBx93hbP — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 8, 2018

Sure, it wasn't the best display of goaltending, but any time a player can find the back of the net while going through his own legs is an exciting spectacle.

Heck, even Forsberg's first goal of the night was damn pretty. He retrieved a new stick from the bench and immediately made a strong play to win a one-on-one battle for a loose puck, then took it to the net with a strong finish. He managed to score despite being taken down by a Jets defender.

Filip Forsberg retrieves a new stick, immediately finds a goal in it pic.twitter.com/bqK5AvwNch — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 8, 2018

Forsberg got his sixth and seventh goals of the playoffs thus far, and about half of those goals have been worthy of a highlight reel. He delivered a couple of beauties against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round, including one where he deked through his legs (and a defender's legs) before finding the back of the net.

The 23-year-old Swedish winger has spent the past few Springs proving that he's a big-game player, one capable of doing whatever it takes to light the lamp.