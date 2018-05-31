2018 NHL Playoffs: Here are Capitals fans going bonkers for their first Stanley Cup Final win
Washington sports fans have waited a long, long time for a celebration like this
It has been a long time in the making -- 44 years, to be exact -- but the Capitals finally won their first Stanley Cup Final game on Wednesday night. It happened in Las Vegas, but there was no shortage of partying in Washington.
After the Caps took home a thrilling 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the series, fans back home went wild celebrating as they evened the series and made franchise history in the process. The game may have been at T-Mobile Arena, but Capital One Arena in D.C. was packed and it was rowdy.
I mean, some barns don't even get that crowded or that loud for actual home games, so it's pretty safe to say that the atmosphere for Games 3 and 4 in Washington are going to be absolutely insane.
But the celebrations weren't just limited to inside the arena. Fans also took to the streets and to the Portrait Gallery steps.
Hell, they weren't even contained to the D.C. area. There were a number of Caps fans in Las Vegas who were quite loud on the Strip following the game.
I'm sure some haters will give this the ol' "didn't realize you could win the Stanley Cup in Game 2" routine, but D.C. fans have waited so long for a chance to celebrate a win of this magnitude, and they've had so much heartbreak and disappointment in that time. It seems only fair to let 'em have this one.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Capitals hold off Knights to win Game 2
The Capitals grind out a huge win in Vegas to send the series back to Washington tied 1-1
-
Reaves delivers cheap shot to Wilson
Reaves didn't have kind things to say about Wilson following the Washington winger's controversial...
-
Seven things to know from Game 2
After losing a thrilling series opener, the Capitals got a big road win in Vegas to tie up...
-
2018 NHL playoffs schedule and results
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs
-
Golden Knights-Capitals TV schedule
These two teams have surpassed all expectations to get here, and they're four wins away from...
-
Vegas survivors name baby after Knights
The couple named their daughter after Reilly Smith and credited the team with helping them...