2018 NHL Playoffs: Here are Capitals fans going bonkers for their first Stanley Cup Final win

Washington sports fans have waited a long, long time for a celebration like this

It has been a long time in the making -- 44 years, to be exact -- but the Capitals finally won their first Stanley Cup Final game on Wednesday night. It happened in Las Vegas, but there was no shortage of partying in Washington.

After the Caps took home a thrilling 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the series, fans back home went wild celebrating as they evened the series and made franchise history in the process. The game may have been at T-Mobile Arena, but Capital One Arena in D.C. was packed and it was rowdy.

I mean, some barns don't even get that crowded or that loud for actual home games, so it's pretty safe to say that the atmosphere for Games 3 and 4 in Washington are going to be absolutely insane. 

But the celebrations weren't just limited to inside the arena. Fans also took to the streets and to the Portrait Gallery steps. 

Hell, they weren't even contained to the D.C. area. There were a number of Caps fans in Las Vegas who were quite loud on the Strip following the game. 

I'm sure some haters will give this the ol' "didn't realize you could win the Stanley Cup in Game 2" routine, but D.C. fans have waited so long for a chance to celebrate a win of this magnitude, and they've had so much heartbreak and disappointment in that time. It seems only fair to let 'em have this one.

