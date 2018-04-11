2018 NHL Playoffs: Here are our bold picks and predictions for the Stanley Cup playoffs

The only proper way to spend the few days between the end of the NHL's regular season and the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs is by tricking yourself into buying into certain teams, writing off others and formulating storylines in your own head before a single postseason puck is even dropped.

Enter: our Stanley Cup playoff picks and predictions!

In anticipation of the playoffs kicking off Wednesday night, we've gone ahead and given our best shot at picking conference final matchups, Stanley Cup finalists and an eventual champion. We've also drafted a few bold predictions that will have you wondering whether we're on crazy pills, bath salts or we're just just plain stupid. The choice is yours.

Anyway, what could go wrong?

Eastern Conference Finals

Blackburn: Bruins over Capitals

The Bruins will have a tough road to the Eastern Conference finals -- they'll have to go through Toronto and likely Tampa Bay -- and I feel like they could just as easily lose in the first round as they can make it to the SCF. But they have top-tier talent, depth and are well-rounded. They've also proven to be a very resilient and cohesive group throughout the season, so I'll put my faith in them.

Benjamin: Capitals over Bruins

The Lightning will be a tough out, but it's the picking against the Penguins that really puts my stomach in knots. It's sacrilegious to put the Caps anywhere near the Final, I know, but aren't these predictions all about looking foolish anyway? I'm doing this in the spirit of change!

Is this finally the year Alex Ovechkin gets past the second round? USATSI

Skiver: Lightning over Penguins

These are probably the best two teams in the conference, and I'm not sure it's too close. I have the Bruins giving the Lightning the old "what-for" in the second round, but ultimately, the Lightning have too many scorers. As for the Penguins, I could see a drawn-out battle with the Capitals in Round 2, but ultimately if Murray is there I think Washington comes up short again.

Western Conference Finals

Blackburn: Jets over Sharks

Am I picking against Nashville because everyone else is picking Nashville? Maybe. The Predators are stacked, especially on defense, but someone has to side with the Presidents' Trophy curse here. Winnipeg's offense is outstanding and Connor Hellebuyck has been great this season. If the Jets can hold the line on D and get their special teams to click during the postseason, I don't see why they're not worthy of consideration.

Benjamin: Predators over Ducks

Anaheim is rolling and should get under the Preds' skin, but Nashville's depth can't be overstated. It's a shame we can't take two teams from the Central to the West finals, because the Jets are talented enough to be there.

Skiver: Predators over Ducks

A potential date with the Jets in the second round definitely doesn't smile upon the Predators, but their defense can take the heat. The Ducks, meanwhile, have the chemistry and team playoff experience to bring the Golden Knights' Cinderella season to an end.

Stanley Cup Final

Blackburn: Bruins over Jets

Yeah whatever, I'm a Boston guy who's picking the Bruins ... fight me. But seriously, the Bruins are good enough to win the Cup, but they could just as easily get bounced in the first couple rounds. The Stanley Cup playoffs are unpredictable and we're all going to die anyway, so let's just roll with it.

Benjamin: Predators over Capitals

Nashville is a trendy pick right now, and it helps that they enter the playoffs as the No. 1 team. But I like to think this is a carryover from last year's storybook run, except with Pekka Rinne and a plethora of personality coming through in the end.

Skiver: Predators over Lightning

Give me great offense against great defense and I'll pick the defense 100 percent of the time. I think the Predators can stymie the Lightning's fast-paced offense just enough to pull out the Cup in their second try.

Bold Predictions

Blackburn:

The Kings beat the Golden Knights in Round 1: Vegas has had an unbelievable season and nobody expected it to make the playoffs, never mind win the Pacific, but the Knights have a tough opening-round draw. It's more than possible the Kings frustrate the Golden Knights defensively and hand them an early exit in a tight opening-round series.

Vegas has had an unbelievable season and nobody expected it to make the playoffs, never mind win the Pacific, but the Knights have a tough opening-round draw. It's more than possible the Kings frustrate the Golden Knights defensively and hand them an early exit in a tight opening-round series. Alex Ovechkin scores a series-clinching goal: Ovechkin takes too much flak for the Capitals' postseason woes, but this could be the year that changes, baby! (I bet you've never heard that one before.) The Caps might not make it to the Cup Final to completely erase their demons, but they'll make the conference finals and Ovechkin will be a huge reason why. Or they'll lose in the first couple rounds and this could be the last time we see him in a Capitals uniform. Either one.

Benjamin:

Capitals will advance to the Final: This one speaks for itself in the conference finals picks. Washington hasn't gotten past the second round since 1997-98, but with all the pressure of going "all in" by the wayside, this is the year Alex Ovechkin and Co. will surprise.

This one speaks for itself in the conference finals picks. Washington hasn't gotten past the second round since 1997-98, but with all the pressure of going "all in" by the wayside, this is the year Alex Ovechkin and Co. will surprise. Patrik Laine will net a hat trick vs. the Wild: Minnesota is in for a rude awakening against Winnipeg's offense, and Laine has the tools to go off early in the playoffs.

Skiver: