2018 NHL Playoffs: Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights quiet Winnipeg crowd with beautiful goal

The only thing better than silencing a crowd on the road might be silencing a crowd on the road while they're in the process of mocking your team.

That's what Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights were able to accomplish Monday night in Winnipeg. In the third period of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, the Jets had scored their first goal of the game to cut Vegas' lead in half.

It came off the stick of Jets forward Kyle Connor, and it was a pretty ugly goal given up by Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. The Winnipeg crowd -- charged up with new life -- was letting Fleury have it, chanting his name in mocking fashion. It felt like the Jets had seized momentum and were back in the game.

Then, about 90 seconds after the Jets' strike, the Golden Knights answered. They did so gorgeously.

What a sequence leading to Marchessault’s second goal pic.twitter.com/NR1NZ9bvsX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 15, 2018

Sure, the pass by William Karlsson at mid-ice, which traveled through a defender's legs, was beautiful. So was the effort from Reilly Smith, who got the primary assist. The finish from Jonathan Marchessault, who scored two goals in the game, was sublime, too.

But the best part of the highlight comes via the audio.

The arena goes from rowdy to dead silent in a few seconds flat. Any momentum that was gained from the Jets' goal was immediately sucked out of the building as soon as Marchessault's backhander hit the back of the net.

Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg has a well-earned reputation as a tough place to play. It's not the biggest building in the league, but it gets loud -- especially in the aftermath of a potential game-changing play for the home team. It felt like the Jets were ready to feed off the energy the crowd was giving them ... until it was suddenly ripped away.

It was a massive insurance goal for the Golden Knights, and it essentially slam the door shut right in Winnipeg's face. The Jets didn't score again, Vegas secured a 3-1 victory in Game 2 that helped them pull even in the series.