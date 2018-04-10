2018 NHL playoffs odds, Stanley Cup picks, best bets from expert on 10-0 roll

The 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs open Wednesday with the Nashville Predators listed as 4-1 favorites by the Westgate LV SuperBook, but this is a wide-open tournament. The Tampa Bay Lightning (5-1), Pittsburgh Penguins (6-1), Vegas Golden Knights (7-1), Winnipeg Jets (8-1) and Boston Bruins (9-1) all look dangerous entering the long, grueling NHL playoffs.

Before you make your pick to hoist the Stanley Cup, you need to see what SportsLine expert David Kelly has to say. A Toronto-born hockey analyst with multiple advanced degrees, Kelly is on a mind-blowing run with NHL picks.

He has nailed his past 10 picks -- that's right, 10 straight -- and is up $5,262 this season at SportsLine for $100 bettors. Anyone following his picks is way, way up.

Now, Kelly has examined the sportsbook odds of every team winning the Stanley Cup in 2018 and locked in his top targets and teams to avoid like the plague. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's eyeing the Jets, the fifth choice on the odds board at 8-1.

"They are fast, tough and hungry and have a fantastic goalie in Connor Hellebuyck," Kelly told SportsLine. "They are only lacking in playoff experience, which, when they get past Minnesota in the first round, they will get in a hurry."

One shocker: Kelly wants no part of the favored Predators, saying they won't even return to the Stanley Cup Final.

"The Preds owe their special teams a great debt of gratitude this season, but history has taught us that penalty calls diminish rapidly during the NHL playoffs, so that advantage may be neutralized," Kelly said, adding the market is overvaluing Nashville.

Kelly also loves a team with longer odds than the Jets. Anyone who bets on this long shot could hit it big.

Who is Kelly backing to win the Stanley Cup? And which long shot can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see David Kelly's best bets for the Stanley Cup, all from the Toronto-born analyst who has nailed 10 straight picks and is up nearly $5,300 picking NHL games this season.

Predators 4/1

Lightning 5/1

Penguins 6/1

Golden Knights 7/1

Jets 8/1

Bruins 9/1

Capitals 12/1

Maple Leafs 14/1

Ducks 16/1

Wild 25/1

Blue Jackets 30/1

Sharks 30/1

Kings 30/1

Avalanche 30/1

Devils 40/1

Flyers 40/1