2018 NHL Playoffs: Reilly Smith's gorgeous goal puts Golden Knights one win away from Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural NHL season. Goodness gracious.

After losing Game 1 of the Western Conference final against the Jets, the Golden Knights took their third straight victory on Friday night to push Winnipeg to the brink of elimination. The dagger in Game 4 came off the stick of Vegas forward Reilly Smith, who beat Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with a great shot in the third period.

With about seven minutes remaining in the game, Vegas was gifted a golden opportunity when Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien whiffed on a shot at the top of the zone. Smith raced down the ice and fired the puck off the crossbar and in.

This goal and all of Vegas... LOUD!@reillysmith18 with the game-winner to put the @GoldenKnights a win shy of the #StanleyCup Final. pic.twitter.com/k9T1XcqsBA — NHL (@NHL) May 19, 2018

Reilly Smith gives the Golden Knights a late lead pic.twitter.com/bYnxhonRZq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 19, 2018

It was an exhilarating display of high-end speed and skill, and it sent the home crowd into a frenzy. Smith's goal continues an unreal series for the Golden Knights' top line. The three forwards on that line -- Smith, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson -- have combined for seven goals and 15 points through the first four games of the series.

Their production combined with the incredible performance of Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury -- likely the odds-on favorite for the Conn Smythe at this point -- have been the biggest factors in the Golden Knights' astounding postseason success. It's difficult to make sense of the story, but that's where you have to start.

And if you're the Jets, that's what you're going to have to overcome if you want to keep your season alive. Good luck.