2018 NHL Playoffs: Sharks reveal Joe Thornton tore his ACL and MCL again
It's the second straight season in which Thornton has suffered serious knee injuries
Another year, another San Jose Sharks playoff run marred by some brutal injuries. Sharks' veteran center Joe Thornton revealed Tuesday that he tore both the ACL and MCL in one of his knees for the second straight year.
Thornton, 38, played through the injuries in his left knee last postseason, but he never made it into the lineup during this year's Sharks run, which came to an end with a second-round loss to the Golden Knights earlier this week.
Thornton had beeen out of the lineup since suffering the injury in January, but San Jose was holding out hope that it would get him back on the ice for the series against Vegas. He appeared to be nearing a return, but it never happened.
Who knows how much of an impact Thornton would have been able to make against a speedy Golden Knights attack, especially given the nature of his injury and that much time away from game action. In any case, one would imagine that Thornton, who has yet to win a Stanley Cup, is extremely frustrated that he's had to deal with serious knee injuries in two straight playoff runs.
However, he doesn't appear to be giving up on the dream, or on San Jose.
He's not the only Sharks player who was dealing with health issues during that second round either. We already knew that a couple of the Sharks' top-line forwards -- Evander Kane and Joonas Donskoi -- were hampered by injuries. Kane had a separated shoulder and an MCL injury, and Doonskoi missed time with a lower-body injury.
