2018 NHL Playoffs: Tom Wilson and Braydon Coburn brawl after leaving penalty box in heated Game 7

It's rare to see a fight during a playoff hockey game these days. It's even more rare to see a big fight during a Game 7.

However, things got heated during the first period of Wednesday's Game 7 between the Capitals and Lightning, and there were gloves dropped. After serving matching minors for unsportsmanlike conduct during an altercation earlier in the period, it was clear that the Washington's Tom Wilson and Tampa's Braydon Coburn hadn't settled their beef.

The two minutes in the box did nothing to cool them off, so they decided to hash it out and earn five additional minutes.

Tensions are high in Game 7.



Tom Wilson and Braydon Coburn were right back at it after serving matching penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct. #WSHvsTBL pic.twitter.com/DLofTsbmbm — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 24, 2018

You know a guy is really angry when he's willing to take himself off the ice for seven consecutive minutes in a Game 7, and these guys weren't messing around. Wilson was steamed because Coburn had ripped off the jersey of Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov during a post-whistle scrum earlier in the period.

Coburn literally undresses Kuznetsov pic.twitter.com/rgfwwjYdym — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 24, 2018

Wilson, who isn't afraid to get physical (for better or for worse), clearly felt it was a disrespectful, unacceptable move by Coburn, and he was seeking a little vengeance for his teammate.

Between this run-in and Alex Ovechkin's goal a minute into the game, it was a high-event first period at Amalie Arena.