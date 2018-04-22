2018 NHL playoffs TV schedule: Bracket, scores, series results, odds for Stanley Cup
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs
So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.
How's your playoff beard looking? Good? Great, because, let's be honest, the Stanley Cup playoffs are the best two months in sports, period, and you're not going to want to miss a moment. You can shave in June. The postseason can be an intense, grueling journey, so come along for the ride as sixteen teams vie for a shot at glory and to get their names etched on the Stanley Cup. There have already been some great games already, and there are sure to be plenty more to come.
Below you'll find the full playoff schedule, bracket (and results), which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.
How to watch
TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network, SN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
(All times ET)
* - If necessary
Bracket
Opening round
Wednesday, April 11
- Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Philadelphia Flyers 0
- Winnipeg Jets 3, Minnesota Wild 2
- Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0
Thursday, April 12
- Boston Bruins 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
- Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 2
- Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Washington Capitals 3 (OT)
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 2
- San Jose Sharks 3, Anaheim Ducks 0
Friday, April 13
- Philadelphia Flyers 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
- Winnipeg Jets 4, Minnesota Wild 1
- Golden Knights 2, Kings 1
Saturday, April 14
- Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 3
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 4
- Boston Bruins 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 3
- San Jose Sharks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2
Sunday, April 15
- Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 1
- Minnesota Wild 6, Winnipeg Jets 2
- Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Washington Capitals 4 (OT)
- Vegas Golden Knights 3, Los Angeles Kings 2
Monday, April 16
- Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 2
- New Jersey Devils 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
- Colorado Avalanche 5, Nashville Predators 3
- San Jose Sharks 8, Anaheim Ducks 1
Tuesday, April 17
- Washington Capitals 3, Columbus Blue Jacket 2 (2OT)
- Winnipeg Jets 2, Minnesota Wild 0
- Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0 (Golden Knights win series 4-0)
Wednesday, April 18
- Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0
- Tampa Bay Lightning 3, New Jersey Devils 1 (TBL leads 3-1)
- Nashville Predators 3, Colorado Avalanche 2
- San Jose Sharks 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (Sharks win series 4-0)
Thursday, April 19
- Boston Bruins 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 1 (BOS leads 3-1)
- Washington Capitals 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (series tied 2-2)
Friday, April 20
- Philadelphia Flyers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (PIT leads 3-2)
- Winnipeg Jets 5, Minnesota Wild 0 (Jets win series 3-1)
- Colorado Avalanche 2, Nashville Predators 1 (NSH leads 3-2)
Saturday, April 21
- Tampa Bay Lightning 3, New Jersey Devils 1 (Lightning win series 4-1)
- Washington Capitals 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT) (WAS leads 3-2)
- Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 3 (BOS leads 3-2)
Sunday, April 22
- Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 3 p.m. -- NBC, CBC, TVA Sports
- Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports
Monday, April 23
- *Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, TBD
- *Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, TBD
- Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, TBD
Tuesday, April 24
- *Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, TBD
- *Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TBD
Wednesday, April 25
- *Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, TBD
- *New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD
- *Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, TBD
NHL Playoffs odds
Here's a look at each team's projected odds to advance via SportsLine, not to mention their odds to win not only their conference, but also the Stanley Cup.
-
2018 NHL playoffs bracket, schedule
A look at the entire postseason field -- and who's going up against who for a shot at the...
-
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs scores, results
The Maple Leafs avoided elimination with a 4-3 Game 5 victory behind stellar goaltending
-
Lightning advance, Maple Leafs survive
Toronto keeps its season alive on the road on Saturday night despite 40-plus shots from Br...
-
Five reasons the Wild were eliminated
Taking a look at where things went wrong for the Minnesota Wild
-
Avs vs. Predators schedule, results
The Avalanche won Game 5 with a furious comeback and will go home to try to force a do-or-die...
-
Jets vs. Wild breakdown, results
The Jets took care of business against the Wild in Game 5 and have won their first playoff...