2018 NHL playoffs TV schedule for second round: Scores, bracket, series results, odds for Stanley Cup
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs
There's one last game in the first round of the NHL playoffs on Wednesday night and then it's onto the second round on Thursday. But first, who survives Game 7 in Boston: the Bruins or the Maple Leafs?The postseason can be an intense, grueling journey, so come along for the ride as sixteen teams vie for a shot at glory and to get their names etched on the Stanley Cup. There have already been some great games already, and there are sure to be plenty more to come.
Below you'll find the full playoff schedule, bracket (and results), which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.
How to watch
TV: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network, SN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
(All times ET)
* - If necessary
Bracket
Wednesday's Game 7
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m.
Second round
Thursday, April 26
- Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
- San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
Friday, April 27
- Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, SN360, TVA Sports
The remainder of the second round schedule has yet to be announced. We will update this post when it is released.
Opening round
Wednesday, April 11
- Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Philadelphia Flyers 0
- Winnipeg Jets 3, Minnesota Wild 2
- Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0
Thursday, April 12
- Boston Bruins 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
- Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 2
- Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Washington Capitals 3 (OT)
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 2
- San Jose Sharks 3, Anaheim Ducks 0
Friday, April 13
- Philadelphia Flyers 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
- Winnipeg Jets 4, Minnesota Wild 1
- Golden Knights 2, Kings 1
Saturday, April 14
- Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New Jersey Devils 3
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 4
- Boston Bruins 7, Toronto Maple Leafs 3
- San Jose Sharks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2
Sunday, April 15
- Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 1
- Minnesota Wild 6, Winnipeg Jets 2
- Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Washington Capitals 4 (OT)
- Vegas Golden Knights 3, Los Angeles Kings 2
Monday, April 16
- Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 2
- New Jersey Devils 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
- Colorado Avalanche 5, Nashville Predators 3
- San Jose Sharks 8, Anaheim Ducks 1
Tuesday, April 17
- Washington Capitals 3, Columbus Blue Jacket 2 (2OT)
- Winnipeg Jets 2, Minnesota Wild 0
- Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0 (Golden Knights win series 4-0)
Wednesday, April 18
- Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0
- Tampa Bay Lightning 3, New Jersey Devils 1
- Nashville Predators 3, Colorado Avalanche 2
- San Jose Sharks 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (Sharks win series 4-0)
Thursday, April 19
Friday, April 20
- Philadelphia Flyers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
- Winnipeg Jets 5, Minnesota Wild 0 (Jets win series 4-1)
- Colorado Avalanche 2, Nashville Predators 1
Saturday, April 21
- Tampa Bay Lightning 3, New Jersey Devils 1 (Lightning win series 4-1)
- Washington Capitals 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
- Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 3
Sunday, April 22
- Pittsburgh Penguins 8, Philadelphia Flyers 5 (Penguins win series 4-2)
- Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 0 (Predators win series 4-2)
Monday, April 23
- Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Boston Bruins 1 (Series tied 3-3)
- Washington Capitals 6, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (Capitals win series 4-2)
Wednesday, April 25
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m.
