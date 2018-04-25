2018 NHL playoffs TV schedule for second round: Scores, bracket, series results, odds for Stanley Cup

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup Playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

There's one last game in the first round of the NHL playoffs on Wednesday night and then it's onto the second round on Thursday. But first, who survives Game 7 in Boston: the Bruins or the Maple Leafs?The postseason can be an intense, grueling journey, so come along for the ride as sixteen teams vie for a shot at glory and to get their names etched on the Stanley Cup. There have already been some great games already, and there are sure to be plenty more to come.

Below you'll find the full playoff schedule, bracket (and results), which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

(All times ET)

* - If necessary

Bracket

Wednesday's Game 7

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m.

Second round



Thursday, April 26

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Friday, April 27

Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. -- NBCSN, CBC, SN360, TVA Sports

The remainder of the second round schedule has yet to be announced. We will update this post when it is released.

Opening round

Wednesday, April 11

Thursday, April 12

Friday, April 13

Saturday, April 14

Sunday, April 15

Monday, April 16

Tuesday, April 17

Wednesday, April 18

Thursday, April 19

Friday, April 20

Saturday, April 21

Sunday, April 22

Wednesday, April 25

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Playoffs odds

