2018 Stanley Cup Final: Five takeaways from the Capitals' Game 5 win to eliminate the Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup champions. Did you ever think you'd read that sentence?

The Caps sealed the deal on their first Stanley Cup in franchise history on Thursday night in Vegas, downing the Golden Knights 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena to clinch the Stanley Cup Final in five games. Alex Ovechkin finally got to hoist the Stanley Cup, and he won Conn Smythe as the playoff MVP as well.

Here's what you need to known from Game 5.

The second period was a chaotic back-and-forth affair

Both teams were held off the scoresheet in the first period, but a wild second period brought five goals and plenty of back and forth action. The Caps got on the board first thanks to a breakaway snipe from Jakub Vrana, his third of the playoffs.

The Golden Knights tied the game on a Nate Schmidt shot that deflected off a defender's skate and through Braden Holtby, but Alex Ovechkin quickly reclaimed the lead for Washington with a power play goal just over 30 seconds later. The Golden Knights answered by closing out the period with two straight goals.

Alex Tuch managed to deliver a great pass to Reilly Smith for the go-ahead goal with just under 30 seconds remaining in the frame.

Great feed by Alex Tuch finds Reilly Smith for the Knights lead pic.twitter.com/civcw1GnYm — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 8, 2018

That goal gave Vegas their first lead since the first period of Game 2, and it also brought some much-needed momentum and confidence heading into the third period.

Ovechkin took the playoff goal lead

As noted above, Alex Ovechkin got back in the goal column with a power play goal in the second period. That goal was his 15th of the playoffs, giving him sole possession of the goals lead this postseason. He passed Mark Scheifele, who had 14 in 17 games for the Winnipeg Jets.

It's worth admiring the pass from Nicklas Backstrom to set up Ovi's goal. That sauce...hoo baby.

Ovechkin scores on the power play. Now sole possession of playoff goals lead with 15 pic.twitter.com/dkHdADBOUs — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 8, 2018

DSP continues to be a machine

Devante Smith-Pelly has been a massive secondary contributor for the Capitals this postseason and he came up big once again in Game 5. He scored the game-tying goal in the third period, and it was a beautiful effort from DSP.

What a big-time goal from Devante Smith-Pelly pic.twitter.com/LqeCfrnDVv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 8, 2018

That goal gave Smith-Pelly seven this postseason, which is as many goals as he scored during the entire regular season.

Eller got the game-winner

It was a tough series for Marc-Andre Fleury, but he was solid for much of Thursday night's action. Unfortunately, he might want back the goal that ended up clinching the cup for Washington. The puck trickled through Fleury's legs and sat waiting for Lars Eller to knock it into a wide open net. (Not the best look for Luca Sbisa, either.)

Eller, who was acquired to be a key depth piece for Washington, has come up big for the Capitals all playoffs long and now he'll be remembered as the guy who sealed the deal for the franchise's first Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin is a Stanley Cup champion

Finally. What a time to be alive.