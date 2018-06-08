2018 Stanley Cup Finals: Capitals fans lose their collective minds after Washington's first Cup
After 44 NHL seasons, the Caps are bringing the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital
The Capitals clinched their first Stanley Cup in franchise history on Thursday night, and Washington, D.C., absolutely erupted once the clock hit zero. Forty-four seasons, 13 with Alex Ovechkin, and the Capitals are finally champions.
The Washington Mystics played in Capital One Arena on Thursday, and the WNBA game against the Lynx turned into a watch party when it was over.
When the game went final, it looked a little something like this.
The streets of Washington, flooded with Capitals fans, aren't going to be cleared any time soon either.
Prior the Caps playing the Golden Knights in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, Washington fans flooded the streets of D.C. and came together in optimistic anticipation to create an incredible sea of red. It's really difficult to put into words how impressive the turnout was, so you'll just have to feast your eyes on the visuals.
And as you saw, fans were packed into Capital One Arena to watch the Washington Mystics play the Minnesota Lynx, though the scene was far more tense, albeit excited.
All the tickets for entry to that watch party were claimed within minutes earlier in the day on Thursday, which isn't much of a surprise considering the turnout inside and outside the arena.
It also shouldn't come as much of a surprise that D.C. sports fans were extremely excited and extremely hungry for a championship, as it's been a city that has been plagued by suffering, disappointment and heartbreak for much of the past few decades. They grabbed the chance to celebrate the city's first championship since 1992, and the resulting scenes were incredible.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alex Ovechkin wins Conn Smythe as MVP
It couldn't go to anyone else in the Capitals' first championship
-
Five takeaways from Caps' Game 5 win
The Washington Capitals are your 2017-2018 Stanley Cup champions
-
Alex Ovechkin rescripts legacy with Cup
The Caps' long wait for a Cup ended on Thursday night, and so did Ovechkin's
-
Stanley Cup Final Game 5 live updates
The Capitals bring the Cup home to Washington D.C. after an epic comeback win in Game 5
-
Caps fans flood D.C. streets for Game 5
The game was in Vegas, but D.C. was a wild party in anticipation of the Capitals' Stanley Cup...
-
Stanley Cup Final breaks ticket record
StubHub ticket sales for this year's improbable series are already breaking records