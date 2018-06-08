2018 Stanley Cup Finals: Capitals fans lose their collective minds after Washington's first Cup

The Capitals clinched their first Stanley Cup in franchise history on Thursday night, and Washington, D.C., absolutely erupted once the clock hit zero. Forty-four seasons, 13 with Alex Ovechkin, and the Capitals are finally champions.

The Washington Mystics played in Capital One Arena on Thursday, and the WNBA game against the Lynx turned into a watch party when it was over.

Yeah, they're into it here pic.twitter.com/3imbHolYYA — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) June 8, 2018

When the game went final, it looked a little something like this.

This is the happiest and loudest crowd at Capital One Arena that I’ve ever seen and it’s not even close pic.twitter.com/aUSClRMLRG — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) June 8, 2018

Finally, this time, for real -- It's the Caps' year pic.twitter.com/8c4sdJAl7E — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) June 8, 2018

The streets of Washington, flooded with Capitals fans, aren't going to be cleared any time soon either.

Prior the Caps playing the Golden Knights in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, Washington fans flooded the streets of D.C. and came together in optimistic anticipation to create an incredible sea of red. It's really difficult to put into words how impressive the turnout was, so you'll just have to feast your eyes on the visuals.

Portrait gallery steps are overflowing pic.twitter.com/EDgoiWbFWo — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 7, 2018

And as you saw, fans were packed into Capital One Arena to watch the Washington Mystics play the Minnesota Lynx, though the scene was far more tense, albeit excited.

“Let’s Go #Caps” chants fill the arena ... 2750 miles away from where they could win the #StanleyCup tonight. pic.twitter.com/5UIpFJ6vPz — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 8, 2018

#Caps fans can taste it. Reaction to Jakub Vrana goal to make it 1-0 pic.twitter.com/WmbxLRhdJq — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 8, 2018

All the tickets for entry to that watch party were claimed within minutes earlier in the day on Thursday, which isn't much of a surprise considering the turnout inside and outside the arena.

It also shouldn't come as much of a surprise that D.C. sports fans were extremely excited and extremely hungry for a championship, as it's been a city that has been plagued by suffering, disappointment and heartbreak for much of the past few decades. They grabbed the chance to celebrate the city's first championship since 1992, and the resulting scenes were incredible.