2018 Stanley Cup playoff odds: The Tampa Bay Lightning are the new favorites to win it all

Two days after trouncing their rivals, the Boston Bruins, to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series, the Tampa Bay Lightning are the new favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

That's according to Bovada's latest 2017-18 Cup odds, which have the Lightning leapfrogging the defending Western Conference champion and Presidents' Trophy-winning Nashville Predators. A win on Friday night, of course, would give Tampa Bay a commanding 3-1 series lead over Boston and a chance to secure an Eastern Conference finals matchup with either the Washington Capitals or the Pittsburgh Penguins, the reigning title winners.

The Predators, meanwhile, just evened their own series with the Winnipeg Jets thanks to a 2-1 victory on Thursday.

Here's a complete breakdown of the Stanley Cup odds, courtesy of Bovada:

Tampa Bay Lightning: 15/4

Nashville Predators: 19/4

Winnipeg Jets: 26/5

Pittsburgh Penguins: 11/2

Vegas Golden Knights: 11/2

Washington Capitals: 7/1

Boston Bruins: 15/2

San Jose Sharks: 19/2