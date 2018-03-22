2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Standings, playoff matchups, bubble teams, lottery odds
Here's everything you need to know heading into the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs
The NHL regular season has yet to wrap up, but the Stanley Cup Playoff picture is starting to come into focus. The contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders and there will be plenty of jostling for position over the final few weeks of the season.
Below you can find the league's conference standings -- including which teams find themselves on the right and wrong side of the playoff bubble -- as well as the current playoff matchups if the season were to end today.
Standings
Eastern Conference
|1
|73 GP, 50-19-4 (104 pts)
|2
|72 GP, 45-17-10 (100 pts)
|3
|73 GP, 43-23-7 (93 pts)
|4
|73 GP, 42-23-7 (91 pts)
|5
|74 GP, 42-27-5 (89 pts)
|6
|74 GP, 41-28-5 (87 pts)
|7
|74 GP, 37-25-12 (86 pts)
|8
|73 GP, 37-28-8 (82 pts)
|9
|71 GP, 37-27-7 (81 pts)
|10
|73 GP, 31-31-11 (73 pts)
|11
|73 GP, 32-33-8 (72 pts)
|12
|73 GP, 31-32-10 (72 pts)
|13
|73 GP, 27-35-11 (65 pts)
|14
|74 GP, 26-36-12 (64 pts)
|15
|72 GP, 26-35-11 (63 pts)
|16
|73 GP, 23-38-12 (58 pts)
|1
|72 GP, 48-14-10 (106 pts)
|2
|73 GP, 47-21-5 (99 pts)
|3
|73 GP, 44-19-10 (98 pts)
|4
|73 GP, 41-23-9 (91 pts)
|5
|73 GP, 41-24-8 (90 pts)
|6
|73 GP, 40-25-8 (88 pts)
|7
|74 GP, 38-24-12 (88 pts)
|8
|74 GP, 40-27-7 (87 pts)
|9
|73 GP, 40-28-5 (85 pts)
|10
|74 GP, 38-28-8 (84 pts)
|11
|75 GP, 35-30-10 (80 pts)
|12
|73 GP, 32-36-5 (69 pts)
|13
|74 GP, 30-35-9 (69 pts)
|14
|73 GP, 25-37-11 (61 pts)
|15
|73 GP, 25-39-9 (59 pts)
Eastern Conference playoff seeding
Atlantic Division
Metropolitan Division
Eastern Conference Wild Cards
Western Conference playoff seeding
Central Division
Pacific Division
Western Conference Wild Cards
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic No. 1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC No. 2)
Washington Capitals (Metro No. 1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (WC No. 1)
Boston Bruins (Atlantic No. 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic No. 3)
Pittsburgh Penguins (Metro No. 2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Metro No. 3)
Western Conference
Nashville Predators (Central No.1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC No. 2)
Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific No. 1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC No. 1)
Winnipeg Jets (Central No. 2) vs. Minnesota Wild (Central No. 3)
San Jose Sharks (Pacific No. 2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (Pacific No. 3)
NHL Draft Lottery odds
- Buffalo Sabres (18%)
- Vancouver Canucks (12.5%)
- Arizona Coyotes (10.5%)
- Montreal Canadiens (9.5%)
- Ottawa Senators (8.5%)
