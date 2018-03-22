2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Standings, playoff matchups, bubble teams, lottery odds

The NHL regular season has yet to wrap up, but the Stanley Cup Playoff picture is starting to come into focus. The contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders and there will be plenty of jostling for position over the final few weeks of the season.

Below you can find the league's conference standings -- including which teams find themselves on the right and wrong side of the playoff bubble -- as well as the current playoff matchups if the season were to end today.

Standings

Eastern Conference





Eastern Conference playoff seeding

Atlantic Division

Metropolitan Division

Eastern Conference Wild Cards

Western Conference playoff seeding

Central Division

Pacific Division

Western Conference Wild Cards

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic No. 1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC No. 2)

Washington Capitals (Metro No. 1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (WC No. 1)

Boston Bruins (Atlantic No. 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic No. 3)

Pittsburgh Penguins (Metro No. 2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Metro No. 3)

Western Conference

Nashville Predators (Central No.1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC No. 2)

Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific No. 1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC No. 1)

Winnipeg Jets (Central No. 2) vs. Minnesota Wild (Central No. 3)

San Jose Sharks (Pacific No. 2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (Pacific No. 3)

