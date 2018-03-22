2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Standings, playoff matchups, bubble teams, lottery odds

Here's everything you need to know heading into the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The NHL regular season has yet to wrap up, but the Stanley Cup Playoff picture is starting to come into focus. The contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders and there will be plenty of jostling for position over the final few weeks of the season. 

Below you can find the league's conference standings -- including which teams find themselves on the right and wrong side of the playoff bubble -- as well as the current playoff matchups if the season were to end today. 

Standings

Eastern Conference

1
Lightning
73 GP, 50-19-4 (104 pts)
2
Bruins
72 GP, 45-17-10 (100 pts)
3
Maple Leafs
73 GP, 43-23-7 (93 pts)
4
Capitals
73 GP, 42-23-7 (91 pts)
5
Penguins
74 GP, 42-27-5 (89 pts)
6
Blue Jackets
74 GP, 41-28-5 (87 pts)
7
Flyers
74 GP, 37-25-12 (86 pts)
8
Devils
73 GP, 37-28-8 (82 pts)
9
Panthers
71 GP, 37-27-7 (81 pts)
10
Hurricanes
73 GP, 31-31-11 (73 pts)
11
Rangers
73 GP, 32-33-8 (72 pts)
12
Islanders
73 GP, 31-32-10 (72 pts)
13
Red Wings
73 GP, 27-35-11 (65 pts)
14
Canadiens
74 GP, 26-36-12 (64 pts)
15
Senators
72 GP, 26-35-11 (63 pts)
16
Sabres
73 GP, 23-38-12 (58 pts)
Western Conference
1
Predators
72 GP, 48-14-10 (106 pts)
2
Golden Knights
73 GP, 47-21-5 (99 pts)
3
Jets
73 GP, 44-19-10 (98 pts)
4
Sharks
73 GP, 41-23-9 (91 pts)
5
Wild
73 GP, 41-24-8 (90 pts)
6
Avalanche
73 GP, 40-25-8 (88 pts)
7
Ducks
74 GP, 38-24-12 (88 pts)
8
Kings
74 GP, 40-27-7 (87 pts)
9
Blues
73 GP, 40-28-5 (85 pts)
10
Stars
74 GP, 38-28-8 (84 pts)
11
Flames
75 GP, 35-30-10 (80 pts)
12
Oilers
73 GP, 32-36-5 (69 pts)
13
Blackhawks
74 GP, 30-35-9 (69 pts)
14
Coyotes
73 GP, 25-37-11 (61 pts)
15
Canucks
73 GP, 25-39-9 (59 pts)


Eastern Conference playoff seeding

Atlantic Division

  1. Tampa Bay Lightning 
  2. Boston Bruins
  3. Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division

  1. Washington Capitals
  2. Pittsburgh Penguins
  3. Columbus Blue Jackets

Eastern Conference Wild Cards

  1. Philadelphia Flyers
  2. New Jersey Devils

Western Conference playoff seeding

Central Division

  1. Nashville Predators
  2. Winnipeg Jets
  3. Minnesota Wild

Pacific Division

  1. Vegas Golden Knights
  2. San Jose Sharks
  3. Anaheim Ducks

Western Conference Wild Cards

  1. Colorado Avalanche
  2. Los Angeles Kings

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic No. 1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC No. 2)

Washington Capitals (Metro No. 1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (WC No. 1)

Boston Bruins (Atlantic No. 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic No. 3)

Pittsburgh Penguins (Metro No. 2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Metro No. 3)

Western Conference

Nashville Predators (Central No.1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC No. 2)

Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific No. 1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC No. 1)

Winnipeg Jets (Central No. 2) vs. Minnesota Wild (Central No. 3)

San Jose Sharks (Pacific No. 2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (Pacific No. 3)

NHL Draft Lottery odds

  1. Buffalo Sabres (18%)
  2. Vancouver Canucks (12.5%)
  3. Arizona Coyotes (10.5%)
  4. Montreal Canadiens (9.5%)
  5. Ottawa Senators (8.5%)

