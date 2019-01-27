2019 NHL All-Star Game: Live updates, how to watch, schedule, format, rosters

The NHL All-Star Game gets underway Saturday night in San Jose. Plenty of elite talent will face off in exciting 3-on-3 action with a $1 million cash prize on the line, so it should be a very solid Saturday night viewing option for sports fans everywhere.

Each of the league's four divisions (Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific) will have a team on Saturday, with the squads going up against one another in 3-on-3, tournament-style action. As has been the case over the past three years, the Metropolitan and Atlantic Division will play a 20-minute game, followed by a 20-minute game between the Central and Pacific Divisions. The winners of the initial two games will meet in a championship game (also 20 minutes) and the winning team will be crowned All-Star Game champion and split a $1 million cash prize.

There will be a number of marquee stars participating in the event, including Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid. The hometown San Jose Sharks will have three representatives in Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Erik Karlsson. (You can check out the game's full rosters here.) Follow along with live updates below, plus some additional format, schedule and stream info.

Live updates

Semis: Central vs. Pacific



Date: Saturday, Jan. 26



Times: 8:15 p.m. ET



Channel: NBC



Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



Semis: Metropolitan vs. Atlantic

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26



Times: 9:15 p.m. ET



Channel: NBC



Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

