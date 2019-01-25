2019 NHL All-Star Game odds, line: Picks, predictions, best bets from dialed-in hockey expert

The 2019 NHL All-Star Game takes place on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET at the SAP Center in San Jose. The festivities feature four lineups broken down by division -- Central, Pacific, Metropolitan and Atlantic -- squaring off in two games. The winners then face each other in the championship final. The winning club shares a $1 million bonus, so there's plenty at stake.

The Central takes on the Pacific (-130) in the first 20-minute game, followed by the Atlantic (-120) skating against the Metropolitan in the back end of the double-header. The over-under for total goals scored in each game is 13. The winners meet shortly after the conclusion of the two semifinals

Kelly knows the 2019 NHL All-Star Game should feature plenty of memorable highlights and high-scoring hockey, as the NHL looks to market its vast collection of young, rising stars. The fan-selected captains of the respective squads are Edmonton's Connor McDavid (Pacific Division), Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (Central Division) and Toronto's Auston Matthews (Atlantic Division). Alex Ovechkin was tabbed as the captain for the Metro Division, but Ovechkin has withdrawn from the game.

This is fourth year the NHL has used a three-on-three, four-team format for the showcase game. The rosters are comprised of six forwards, two defenders and two goaltenders. Each NHL club will have at least one representative.

The Pacific Division has reached the championship game in two of the previous three years and has won two of them. It defeated the Atlantic club 5-2 in last year's final. Meanwhile, the Atlantic Division roster is led by Tampa Bay Lightning stars Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos. Kucherov is the league's leading scorer with 22 goals and 78 points, while Stamkos has 26 goals.

The Metropolitan Division squad is highlighted by Penguins star Sidney Crosby, who has 21 goals and 36 assists heading into the break. Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders has 14 goals and 31 assists.

Colorado Avalanche stalwarts Mikko Rantanen and Nathan McKinnon are among the notable players on the Pacific Division roster. Rantanen is the league's second-leading scorer behind Kucherov with 23 goals and 51 assists. He's also considered an excellent passer. MacKinnon has netted 27 goals and added 44 assists.

McDavid, the Edmonton star, and Johnny Gaudreau of Calgary are viewed as perhaps the most dynamic duo in the 2019 NHL All-Star Game. Both have scored 29 goals and notched 44 assists, which ties them for third in the league in scoring. McDavid's teammate, Leon Draisaitl, has 27 goals and 34 assists.

