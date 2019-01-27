2019 NHL All-Star Game: Sidney Crosby, Metropolitan Division cruise to All-Star glory

Sidney Crosby and his Metropolitan Division teammates were crowed as 2019 NHL All-Star Game champs on Saturday night.

The Metro took down the Atlantic in the semifinal round, then topped the Central in the final of the 3-on-3 tournament in San Jose. Crosby scored two goals in each of those wins to secure the night's MVP honors.

Thanks to the win, Crosby and his teammates will also split the $1 million cash prize that is awarded to the All-Star victors.

The night kicked off with the Pacific Division -- home to the hosting San Jose Sharks and their three representatives Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Erik Karlsson -- taking on the Central. Unfortunately for the hometown fans in attendance, it was their only shot to see the hometown guys.

The Central throttled the Pacific early out of the gate, taking a 10-1 lead at one point. Ultimately, the Central moved onto the final with a 10-4 win. The silver lining for Sharks fans was that three of the four goals from the Pacific came Karlsson, who had two, and Burns. Also, they got to watch rival Ducks goaltender John Gibson give up seven goals on nine shots.

The other semifinal match saw the Metro taking down the Atlantic by a final score of 7-4. This contest was significantly more competitive than the first. Both teams traded strikes back-and-forth for about three quarters of the 20-minute affair before the Metro pulled away with four consecutive goals to close it out.

Despite the semifinal loss, Steven Stamkos of the Atlantic who arguably had the best goal of the entire night.

Absolutely sick goal from Steven Stamkos pic.twitter.com/O8CE5dtT1M — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 27, 2019

The Metro and Central retook the ice for the final matchup, which didn't exactly contain many dramatics as far as the scoreline went. The first five goals were scored by the Metro and they all came in the first 10 minutes of the game. Although the Central managed to score five of their own in the second half, they were never able to close the deficit to less than three.

