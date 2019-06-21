2019 NHL Draft: Order, results, tracker as Jack Hughes is expected to be the top pick by the Devils

The 2019 NHL Draft kicks off Friday night with the first round in Vancouver. Picks 1-31 will be made in Friday's first round, while the draft will conclude with rounds 2-7 on Saturday.

The New Jersey Devils hold the top overall selection and are expected to welcome Jack Hughes into their organization. Hughes is an 18-year-old American forward that has been the most hyped prospect in the class for years, and he comes from a family that is rooted in the sport -- including older brother Quinn, who was a first-round selection of the Vancouver Canucks last year.

If taken first, Hughes will become only the eighth top pick in NHL history to hail from the United States.

After Hughes, Finnish winger Kaapo Kakko is considered the next-best player in the draft, and it's not particularly close. Barring an unexpected twist with the top pick, Kakko will likely go to the New York Rangers at No. 2, sparking what could be a re-ignition of the Rangers-Devils rivalry.

Of course, Hughes and Kakko might be considered the best but they aren't the only promising prospects that will be selected on Friday night. You can get to know some of the other big names here, and stick with CBS Sports for pick-by-pick analysis as the opening round unfolds.

How to watch

Date: Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22
Time: Round 1, 8 p.m. Friday; Rounds 2-7, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: NBCSN, NHL Network
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2019 NHL Entry Draft Order, Round 1

2019 NHL Entry Draft
1

2

3

4
*From Ottawa
5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19
*From Columbus
20

21

22
*From Toronto
23

24

25

26

27

28

29
*From San Jose
30

31
*From St. Louis

