2019 NHL Draft: Results, tracker as U.S. star Jack Hughes is picked No. 1 overall by the New Jersey Devils
Full coverage and analysis of the 2019 NHL Draft
The 2019 NHL Draft kicks off Friday night with the first round in Vancouver. Picks 1-31 will be made in Friday's first round, while the draft will conclude with rounds 2-7 on Saturday.
The New Jersey Devils hold the top overall selection and are expected to welcome Jack Hughes into their organization. Hughes is an 18-year-old American forward that has been the most hyped prospect in the class for years, and he comes from a family that is rooted in the sport -- including older brother Quinn, who was a first-round selection of the Vancouver Canucks last year.
If taken first, Hughes will become only the eighth top pick in NHL history to hail from the United States.
After Hughes, Finnish winger Kaapo Kakko is considered the next-best player in the draft, and it's not particularly close. Barring an unexpected twist with the top pick, Kakko will likely go to the New York Rangers at No. 2, sparking what could be a re-ignition of the Rangers-Devils rivalry.
Of course, Hughes and Kakko might be considered the best but they aren't the only promising prospects that will be selected on Friday night. You can get to know some of the other big names here, and stick with CBS Sports for pick-by-pick analysis as the opening round unfolds.
How to watch
Date: Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22
Time: Round 1, 8 p.m. Friday; Rounds 2-7, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: NBCSN, NHL Network
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
2019 NHL Entry Draft Round 1
|1
|C Jack Hughes, U.S. National Development Team: No surprise here. Hughes was the top ranked prospect coming into the draft, billed as a "can't miss" prospect for years. He gives the Devils a potential franchise-changer at center. The 18-year-old forward has a dynamic and electrifying set of skills to pair with strong vision/IQ, and the total package makes him an extremely dangerous playmaker with the puck. But Hughes' greatest asset is his skating ability. Not only does he have explosive acceleration and speed, but he's also incredibly gifted in his ability to control himself and the puck at high rates of speed. His edge work is great. Hughes has spent the last two years with the USA National Development program, where he scored 34 goals and racked up 112 points in 50 games last year.
|2
|RW Kaapo Kakko, HC TPS (Finland): The Finnish winger is believed to be the other "can't miss" talent in this draft. Kakko is a tremendous offensive talent. Though not incredibly fast, he's very strong on the puck and has great hands and vision. He thinks the game very well and adapts quickly on the fly, making him a dangerous playmaker. Kakko also has good size (6-foot-2, 190 lbs.) and has already seen success playing against adults. In 45 Liiga games last year, Kakko scored 22 goals and had 38 points.
|3
|C Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL): The Blackhawks pass on the top defenseman in Bowen Byram in order to add down the middle. Dach is an intimidating presence that has the ability to be a nightmare matchup for opposing defenders. The Canadian center brings a rare mix of size, skill and speed that could make him a fixture at the top of the lineup for an NHL team down the road. The 6-foot-4 Dach has soft hands and high-end playmaking abilities as a passer, but he's also capable of driving to the net and finishing with defenders hanging off of him. Dach had 25 goals and 73 points in 62 games for the WHL's Saskatoon Blades this past season.
|4
|*From Ottawa
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|*From Columbus
|20
|21
|22
|*From Toronto
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|*From San Jose
|30
|31
|*From St. Louis
