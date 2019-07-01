2019 NHL Free Agency Tracker: Matt Duchene inks big deal with Nashville Predators

Both the NHL and NBA free agency periods officially open on Monday, meaning there's plenty of news to keep track of across the offseason landscape. It's hard to imagine this year's NHL free agency period being as wild as the NBA's but that's a very high bar to reach.

Regardless, it's shaping up to be a pretty active market for the NHL. There are a number of noteworthy names on the move -- including Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene, Sergei Bobrovsky, Jake Gardiner and more -- and you can keep track of the key signings below.

(All signings are reported & can't become official until noon ET on Monday)