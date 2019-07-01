2019 NHL Free Agency Tracker: Matt Duchene inks big deal with Nashville Predators

Keep up with all the moves on the opening day of free agency

Both the NHL and NBA free agency periods officially open on Monday, meaning there's plenty of news to keep track of across the offseason landscape. It's hard to imagine this year's NHL free agency period being as wild as the NBA's but that's a very high bar to reach. 

Regardless, it's shaping up to be a pretty active market for the NHL. There are a number of noteworthy names on the move -- including Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene, Sergei Bobrovsky, Jake Gardiner and more -- and you can keep track of the key signings below. 

(All signings are reported & can't become official until noon ET on Monday)


F Matt Duchene -- 7 years, $56 million ($8m AAV)

G Sergei Bobrovsky -- 7 years, 66.5 million ($9.5m AAV)

F Joe Pavelski -- 3 years, $21 million ($7m AAV)

F Mats Zuccarello -- 5 years, $30 million ($6m AAV)

D Tyler Myers -- 5 years, $30 million ($6m AAV)

F Brett Connolly -- 4 years, $14 million ($3.5m AAV)

G Cam Talbot -- 1 year, $2.75 million

F Corey Perry -- 1 year, $1.5 million

F Richard Panik -- 4 years, $10 million ($2.5m AAV)

F Ryan Hartman -- 2 years, $3.8 million ($1.9m AAV)

G Mike Smith -- 1 year, $2 million

F Curtis Lazar -- 1 year, $700k

D Jordie Benn -- 2 years, $4 million ($2m AAV)

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories