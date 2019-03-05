2019 NHL playoff picture: Latest standings, Stanley Cup contenders, format, schedule, start date

As the NHL regular season heads down the home stretch, it's time to focus our eyes on the postseason and the implications that every remaining game has on Stanley Cup Playoffs. While far from set in stone, the playoff picture is coming more into focus with each passing day, so here's where we'll keep tabs on who's set to play who, as well as which teams are set for early summer vacations.

Format

The Stanley Cup playoffs feature 16 total teams, with eight qualifiers from each of the league's two conferences. The top three teams from each division automatically qualify, plus two wild cards from each conference. The playoffs feature three rounds of conference play before the Stanley Cup Final, with every series from start-to-finish being a best of seven. As such, the eventual Stanley Cup champion will need to win 16 total postseason games in order to hoist the Cup.

When do the playoffs start?

The NHL regular season will end on April 6 and the playoffs typically begin a few days afterwards. An official schedule has not been released yet, but the playoffs tend to run from early-to-mid April until mid-to-late June.

Eastern Conference standings

Western Conference standings

Eastern Conference playoff seeding

(y = clinched division, x = clinched playoff berth)

Atlantic Division

Tampa Bay Lightning Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs



Metropolitan Division

Washington Capitals New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes

Eastern Conference Wild Cards

Pittsburgh Penguins Montreal Canadiens

Western Conference playoff seeding

Central Division

Winnipeg Jets Nashville Predators St. Louis Blues

Pacific Division

Calgary Flames San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights

Western Conference Wild Cards

Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic 1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (WC 2)

Boston Bruins (Atlantic 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic 3)

Washington Capitals (Metro 1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (WC 1)

New York Islanders (Metro 2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Metro 3)

Western Conference

Winnipeg Jets (Central 1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC 1)

Nashville Predators (Central 2) vs. Blues (Central 3)

Calgary Flames (Pacific 1) vs. Minnesota Wild (WC 2)

San Jose Sharks (Pacific 2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific 3)

On the bubble

Eastern Conference

Columbus Blue Jackets (2 points out of a playoff spot)

Philadelphia Flyers (5 points out)

Western Conference

Arizona Coyotes (2 points out)

Colorado Avalanche (3 points out)