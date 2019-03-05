2019 NHL playoff picture: Latest standings, Stanley Cup contenders, format, schedule, start date
How the playoffs would look if the season ended today
As the NHL regular season heads down the home stretch, it's time to focus our eyes on the postseason and the implications that every remaining game has on Stanley Cup Playoffs. While far from set in stone, the playoff picture is coming more into focus with each passing day, so here's where we'll keep tabs on who's set to play who, as well as which teams are set for early summer vacations.
Format
The Stanley Cup playoffs feature 16 total teams, with eight qualifiers from each of the league's two conferences. The top three teams from each division automatically qualify, plus two wild cards from each conference. The playoffs feature three rounds of conference play before the Stanley Cup Final, with every series from start-to-finish being a best of seven. As such, the eventual Stanley Cup champion will need to win 16 total postseason games in order to hoist the Cup.
When do the playoffs start?
The NHL regular season will end on April 6 and the playoffs typically begin a few days afterwards. An official schedule has not been released yet, but the playoffs tend to run from early-to-mid April until mid-to-late June.
Eastern Conference standings
|1
|66 GP, 104 PTS
|2
|65 GP, 87 PTS
|3
|66 GP, 86 PTS
|4
|66 GP, 83 PTS
|5
|65 GP, 81 PTS
|6
|65 GP, 78 PTS
|7
|65 GP, 77 PTS
|8
|66 GP, 77 PTS
|9
|65 GP, 75 PTS
|10
|66 GP, 72 PTS
|11
|66 GP, 68 PTS
|12
|65 GP, 67 PTS
|13
|65 GP, 65 PTS
|14
|66 GP, 58 PTS
|15
|65 GP, 55 PTS
|16
|66 GP, 51 PTS
Western Conference standings
|1
|66 GP, 89 PTS
|2
|66 GP, 86 PTS
|3
|65 GP, 82 PTS
|4
|68 GP, 81 PTS
|5
|67 GP, 77 PTS
|6
|65 GP, 74 PTS
|7
|65 GP, 71 PTS
|8
|66 GP, 71 PTS
|9
|65 GP, 69 PTS
|10
|66 GP, 68 PTS
|11
|66 GP, 65 PTS
|12
|66 GP, 63 PTS
|13
|66 GP, 63 PTS
|14
|66 GP, 59 PTS
|15
|65 GP, 56 PTS
Eastern Conference playoff seeding
(y = clinched division, x = clinched playoff berth)
Atlantic Division
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Boston Bruins
- Toronto Maple Leafs
Metropolitan Division
- Washington Capitals
- New York Islanders
- Carolina Hurricanes
Eastern Conference Wild Cards
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Montreal Canadiens
Western Conference playoff seeding
Central Division
- Winnipeg Jets
- Nashville Predators
- St. Louis Blues
Pacific Division
- Calgary Flames
- San Jose Sharks
- Vegas Golden Knights
Western Conference Wild Cards
- Dallas Stars
- Minnesota Wild
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic 1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (WC 2)
Boston Bruins (Atlantic 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic 3)
Washington Capitals (Metro 1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (WC 1)
New York Islanders (Metro 2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Metro 3)
Western Conference
Winnipeg Jets (Central 1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC 1)
Nashville Predators (Central 2) vs. Blues (Central 3)
Calgary Flames (Pacific 1) vs. Minnesota Wild (WC 2)
San Jose Sharks (Pacific 2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific 3)
On the bubble
Eastern Conference
Columbus Blue Jackets (2 points out of a playoff spot)
Philadelphia Flyers (5 points out)
Western Conference
Arizona Coyotes (2 points out)
Colorado Avalanche (3 points out)
