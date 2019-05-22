2019 NHL Playoffs: Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final after Game 6 blowout win over Sharks

The St. Louis Blues are off to the Stanley Cup Final after a 5-1, Game 6 win over the San Jose Sharks to win the Western Conference Final.

St. Louis will be making its first Stanley Cup Final since 1970 -- a tremendous achievement for a team that began the calendar year dead-last in the NHL in standings points.

For the first time this postseason, the San Jose Sharks avoided a Game 7. Unfortunately for them, that's because their season is now over.

The Sharks entered Tuesday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Final in a dire situation. Not only had they lost two straight games to fall into a 3-2 series hole heading back to St. Louis, but they also suffered some key losses to their lineup with injuries to Erik Karlsson, Tomas Hertl and Joe Pavelski.

They needed a tremendously gutsy effort to defeat a red-hot Blues team in Game 6 and extend their season, but they couldn't pull it off. Instead, it was the Blues punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final with a 5-1 win.

Stanley Cup Playoff games on NBC and NBCSN can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

NHL Playoffs for Tuesday, May 21

Game 6: Blues 5, Sharks 1 (Blues win series, 4-2) [Box Score]

St. Louis doesn't look back

San Jose may have had a pulse after the Gambrell goal, but the Blues swiftly pulled the plug on them shortly after. After Schenn reclaimed the two-goal lead, the Blues added two more goals in the third period and never looked back.

Tyler Bozak made it 4-1 when he threw the puck off the stick of a San Jose defender and it managed to trickle past the goal line.

Then the Blues all but iced the game when Ivan Barbashev made it 5-1 with just over two minutes remaining in the game. That's all she wrote for the Sharks.

Blues power play remains deadly

It wasn't long ago that the St. Louis power play was trying to break out of an 0-for-18 slump in these playoffs, but that man-advantage unit has been something deadly for the Blues of late. They've got at least one power play goal in each of their last four games, including two through two periods on Tuesday.

Brayden Schenn scored his second goal of the playoffs and reclaimed a two-goal lead for the Blues with a power play goal 12:47 into the second period. Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot from the top of the zone and Schenn cleaned up the bouncing puck on the doorstep and put it past Jones for the 3-1 lead.

Sharks find life

San Jose was desperately looking for some life in the second period and they finally found it when Dylan Gambrell scored his first career NHL goal. The 22-year-old is playing in just his second game of the playoffs but he delivered in a huge spot when he scored on a breakaway 6:40 into the second.

Dylan Gambrell’s first NHL goal. Not a bad spot pic.twitter.com/ThmR8QaEyT — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 22, 2019

The Tarasenk-show continues



Remember when Vladimir Tarasenko was quiet on the scoresheet earlier in this playoffs? Welp, not anymore. The Blues winger doubled his team's lead with a power play goal in the first period, and he's got a point in all six games of this series.

Tarasenko caught Martin Jones deep in the crease and unleashed his excellent shot off the goalie and in for the 2-0 lead. That's Tarasenko's third goal and eighth point of the series.

Blues get the crowd on their side early

Coming into Game 6 with home ice, two straight wins and a series lead over the depleted Sharks, the Blues didn't want to give San Jose any glimmer of hope in the early going. That managed to avoid that when David Perron scored to give the Blues a lead just 92 seconds into the game.

Sammy Blais put a puck on net and his shot deflected off Perron before beating Martin Jones for the early St. Louis lead.

The team that has scored first has won every game in this series, so that's yet another unfortunate development for the Sharks.