2019 NHL Playoffs bracket: Blues win first Stanley Cup after Game 7 rout of Bruins
Relive the entire postseason picture now that St. Louis has wrapped up its first title
The Stanley Cup Playoffs came to a stunning finish on Thursday night with the St. Louis Blues routing the Boston Bruins -- in Boston, no less -- for their first-ever Stanley Cup championship.
It was a wild ride up until this moment, so be sure to relive the entire 2019 NHL postseason picture right here with a look at the bracket and how it unfolded.
Stanley Cup Final schedule
St. Louis Blues defeat Boston Bruins, 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Conference Final results
Western Conference Final
St. Louis Blues beat San Jose Sharks 4-2
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6
Analysis: How the Blues ended the Sharks charmed run
Eastern Conference Final
Boston Bruins sweep Carolina Hurricanes 4-0
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4
Analysis: How the Bruins made short work of the Hurricanes
Second round results
Eastern Conference
Boston Bruins beat Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6
Analysis: How the Bruins knocked out the the Blue Jackets
Carolina Hurricanes sweep New York Islanders 4-0
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4
Analysis: Here's what went wrong for the Islanders in the Hurricanes' sweep
Western Conference
St. Louis Blues beat Dallas Stars, 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
San Jose Sharks beat Colorado Avalanche, 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Opening round results
Eastern Conference
Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-0
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4
Analysis: Five things that went wrong for Tampa Bay
Boston Bruins beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Analysis: Breaking down how the Bruins beat Toronto again
New York Islanders sweep Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4
Analysis: How the Islanders defense stopped the Penguins stars
Carolina Hurricanes beat Washington Capitals 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Analysis: How the resilient Hurricanes took down the champs
Western Conference
Colorado Avalanche beat Calgary Flames, 4-1
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5
Analysis: How the Avalanche were able to upset the Flames
San Jose Sharks beat Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Analysis: How the Sharks beat the Golden Knights
Dallas Stars beat Nashville Predators, 4-2
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6
Analysis: What went wrong for the Predators
St. Louis Blues beat Winnipeg Jets, 4-2
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6
Analysis: How the Blues beat the Jets
-
