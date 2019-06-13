2019 NHL Playoffs bracket: Blues win first Stanley Cup after Game 7 rout of Bruins

The Stanley Cup Playoffs came to a stunning finish on Thursday night with the St. Louis Blues routing the Boston Bruins -- in Boston, no less -- for their first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

It was a wild ride up until this moment, so be sure to relive the entire 2019 NHL postseason picture right here with a look at the bracket and how it unfolded.

Stanley Cup Final schedule



St. Louis Blues defeat Boston Bruins, 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Conference Final results

Western Conference Final

St. Louis Blues beat San Jose Sharks 4-2

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

Analysis: How the Blues ended the Sharks charmed run

Eastern Conference Final

Boston Bruins sweep Carolina Hurricanes 4-0

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4

Analysis: How the Bruins made short work of the Hurricanes

Second round results

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins beat Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

Analysis: How the Bruins knocked out the the Blue Jackets

Carolina Hurricanes sweep New York Islanders 4-0

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4

Analysis: Here's what went wrong for the Islanders in the Hurricanes' sweep

Western Conference

St. Louis Blues beat Dallas Stars, 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

San Jose Sharks beat Colorado Avalanche, 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Opening round results



Eastern Conference

Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-0

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4

Analysis: Five things that went wrong for Tampa Bay

Boston Bruins beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Analysis: Breaking down how the Bruins beat Toronto again

New York Islanders sweep Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4

Analysis: How the Islanders defense stopped the Penguins stars

Carolina Hurricanes beat Washington Capitals 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Analysis: How the resilient Hurricanes took down the champs

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche beat Calgary Flames, 4-1

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5

Analysis: How the Avalanche were able to upset the Flames

San Jose Sharks beat Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Analysis: How the Sharks beat the Golden Knights

Dallas Stars beat Nashville Predators, 4-2

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

Analysis: What went wrong for the Predators

St. Louis Blues beat Winnipeg Jets, 4-2

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

Analysis: How the Blues beat the Jets