2019 NHL Playoffs: Bracket, Bruins vs. Blues, Stanley Cup Final schedule, standings, TV channels, times
It's Stanley Cup playoff time. The postseason brings some of the most exciting, nerve-racking, pulse-pounding action you'll find on the annual sports calendar, so strap in for a few months of intensity as 16 teams battle it out.
Below you'll find the second round playoff schedule, analysis of the first round results and an overall bracket. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS Sports HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information
TV: NBC, NBCSN, USA
All times Eastern
Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game 1: Monday, May 27, 8:00 p.m. -- St. Louis at Boston -- TV: NBC
Game 2: Wednesday, May 29, 8:00 p.m. -- St. Louis at Boston -- TV: NBCSN
Game 3: Saturday, June 1, 8:00 p.m. -- Boston at St. Louis -- TV: NBCSN
Game 4: Monday, June 3, 8:00 p.m -- Boston at St. Louis -- TV: NBC
*Game 5: Thursday, June 6, 8:00 p.m. -- St. Louis at Boston -- TV: NBC
*Game 6: Sunday, June 9, 8:00 p.m -- Boston at St. Louis -- TV: NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, June 12, 8:00 p.m -- St. Louis at Boston -- TV: NBC
Conference Final results
Western Conference Final
St. Louis Blues beat San Jose Sharks 4-2
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6
Eastern Conference Final
Boston Bruins sweep Carolina Hurricanes 4-0
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4
Analysis: How the Bruins made short work of the Hurricanes
Second round results
Eastern Conference
Boston Bruins beat Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6
Analysis: How the Bruins knocked out the the Blue Jackets
Carolina Hurricanes sweep New York Islanders 4-0
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4
Analysis: Here's what went wrong for the Islanders in the Hurricanes' sweep
Western Conference
St. Louis Blues beat Dallas Stars, 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
San Jose Sharks beat Colorado Avalanche, 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Opening round results
Eastern Conference
Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-0
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4
Analysis: Five things that went wrong for Tampa Bay
Boston Bruins beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Analysis: Breaking down how the Bruins beat Toronto again
New York Islanders sweep Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4
Analysis: How the Islanders defense stopped the Penguins stars
Carolina Hurricanes beat Washington Capitals 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Analysis: How the resilient Hurricanes took down the champs
Western Conference
Colorado Avalanche beat Calgary Flames, 4-1
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5
Analysis: How the Avalanche were able to upset the Flames
San Jose Sharks beat Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7
Analysis: How the Sharks beat the Golden Knights
Dallas Stars beat Nashville Predators, 4-2
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6
Analysis: What went wrong for the Predators
St. Louis Blues beat Winnipeg Jets, 4-2
Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6
Analysis: How the Blues beat the Jets
