2019 NHL Playoffs: Bracket, Stanley Cup Final schedule, standings, TV channels, times

It's Stanley Cup playoff time. The postseason brings some of the most exciting, nerve-racking, pulse-pounding action you'll find on the annual sports calendar, so strap in for a few months of intensity as 16 teams battle it out.

Below you'll find the second round playoff schedule, analysis of the first round results and an overall bracket. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS Sports HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: NBC, NBCSN, USA

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App



All times Eastern

Conference Final schedule

Western Conference Final

San Jose Sharks tied with St. Louis Blues, 2-2

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3

Game 4: Blues 2, Sharks 1

Game 5: Sunday, May 19, 3:00 p.m -- TV: NBC

*Game 6: Tuesday, May 21, 8:00 p.m -- TV: NBCSN

*Game 7: Thursday, May 23, 9:00 p.m --TV: NBCSN

Eastern Conference Final

Boston Bruins sweep Carolina Hurricanes 4-0

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4

Analysis: How the Bruins made short work of the Hurricanes

Stanley Cup Final schedule

Game 1: Monday, May 27, 8:00 p.m. -- San Jose/St. Louis at Boston -- TV: NBC

Game 2: Wednesday, May 29, 8:00 p.m. -- San Jose/St. Louis at Boston -- TV: NBCSN

Game 3: Saturday, June 1, 8:00 p.m. -- Boston at San Jose/St. Louis -- TV: NBCSN

Game 4: Monday, June 3, 8:00 p.m -- Boston at San Jose/St. Louis -- TV: NBC

*Game 5: Thursday, June 6, 8:00 p.m. -- San Jose/St. Louis at Boston -- TV: NBC

*Game 6: Sunday, June 9, 8:00 p.m -- Boston at San Jose/St. Louis -- TV: NBC

*Game 7: Wednesday, June 12, 8:00 p.m -- San Jose/St. Louis at Boston -- TV: NBC

Second round results

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins beat Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

Analysis: How the Bruins knocked out the the Blue Jackets

Carolina Hurricanes sweep New York Islanders 4-0

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4

Analysis: Here's what went wrong for the Islanders in the Hurricanes' sweep

Western Conference

St. Louis Blues beat Dallas Stars, 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

San Jose Sharks beat Colorado Avalanche, 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Opening round results



Eastern Conference

Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-0

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4

Analysis: Five things that went wrong for Tampa Bay

Boston Bruins beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Analysis: Breaking down how the Bruins beat Toronto again

New York Islanders sweep Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4

Analysis: How the Islanders defense stopped the Penguins stars

Carolina Hurricanes beat Washington Capitals 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Analysis: How the resilient Hurricanes took down the champs

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche beat Calgary Flames, 4-1

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5

Analysis: How the Avalanche were able to upset the Flames

San Jose Sharks beat Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6 | Game 7

Analysis: How the Sharks beat the Golden Knights

Dallas Stars beat Nashville Predators, 4-2

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

Analysis: What went wrong for the Predators

St. Louis Blues beat Winnipeg Jets, 4-2

Recaps: Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 | Game 4 | Game 5 | Game 6

Analysis: How the Blues beat the Jets