2019 NHL Playoffs bracket: Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule, standings, games, TV channels, times

The NHL regular season is officially in the books, which means it's time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The postseason always brings some of the most exciting, nerve-wracking, pulse-pounding action you'll find on the annual sports calendar, so strap in for a few months of intensity as 16 teams battle it out.

Below you'll find the first round playoff schedule, which will be updated as the postseason progresses. Stay with CBS Sports for your Stanley Cup playoff coverage and analysis, and check out CBS HQ for daily highlights and breakdowns.

How to watch

TV: NBCSN, USA, CBC, SN360, TVA Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App



(All times ET)

Opening Round



Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, 7pm: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | USA, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 2: Friday, April 12, 7pm: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | CNBC, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 3: Sunday, April 14, 7pm: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16, 7pm: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | CNBC, SN360, TVA Sports

*Game 5: Friday, April 19, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | TBD

*Game 6: Sunday, April 21, TBD: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | TBD

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 23, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | TBD





Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: Thursday, April 11, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Bruins | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 2: Saturday, April 13, 8pm: Maple Leafs @ Bruins | NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 3: Monday, April 15, 7pm: Bruins @ Maple Leafs | CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN

Game 4: Wednesday, April 17, 7pm: Bruins @ Maple Leafs | CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN

*Game 5: Friday, April 19, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins | TBD

*Game 6: Sunday, April 21, TBD: Bruins @ Maple Leafs | TBD

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 23, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins | TBD





New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, 7:30pm: Penguins @ Islanders | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 2: Friday, April 12, 7:30pm: Penguins @ Islanders | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 3: Sunday, April 14, 12pm: Islanders @ Penguins | NBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16, 7:30pm: Islanders @ Penguins | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Game 5: Thursday, April 18, TBD: Penguins @ Islanders | TBD

*Game 6: Saturday, April 20, TBD: Islanders @ Penguins | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, April 22, TBD: Penguins @ Islanders | TBD





Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Thursday, April 11, 7:30pm: Hurricanes @ Capitals | USA, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 2: Saturday, April 13, 3pm: Hurricanes @ Capitals | NBC, SN, TVA Sports

Game 3: Monday, April 15, 7pm: Capitals @ Hurricanes | CNBC, SN, TVA Sports

Game 4: Thursday, April 18, 7pm: Capitals @ Hurricanes | SN360, TVA Sports

*Game 5: Saturday, April 20, TBD: Hurricanes @ Capitals | TBD

*Game 6: Monday, April 22, TBD: Capitals @ Hurricanes | TBD

*Game 7: Wednesday, April 24, TBD: Hurricanes @ Capitals | TBD





Western Conference

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Thursday, April 11, 10pm: Avalanche @ Flames | SN, CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN

Game 2: Saturday, April 13, 10:30pm: Avalanche @ Flames | SN, CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN

Game 3: Monday, April 15, 10pm: Flames @ Avalanche | CNBC, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 4: Wednesday, April 17, 10pm: Flames @ Avalanche | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Game 5: Friday, April 19, TBD: Avalanche @ Flames | TBD

*Game 6: Sunday, April 21, TBD: Flames @ Avalanche | TBD

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 23, TBD: Avalanche @ Flames | TBD





San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, 10:30pm: Golden Knights @ Sharks | NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports

Game 2: Friday, April 12, 10:30pm: Golden Knights @ Sharks | NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 3: Sunday, April 14, 10pm: Sharks @ Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports

*Game 5: Thursday, April 18, TBD: Golden Knights @ Sharks | TBD

*Game 6: Sunday, April 21, TBD: Sharks @ Golden Knights | TBD

*Game 7: Tuesday, April 23, TBD: Golden Knights @ Sharks | TBD





Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, 9:30pm: Stars @ Predators | USA, SN1, TVA Sports

Game 2: Saturday, April 13, 6pm: Stars @ Predators | CNBC, SN, TVA Sports

Game 3: Monday, April 15, 9:30pm: Predators @ Stars | NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports

Game 4: Wednesday, April 17, 8pm Predators @ Stars | USA, SN, TVA Sports

*Game 5: Saturday, April 20, TBD: Stars @ Predators | TBD

*Game 6: Monday, April 22, TBD: Predators @ Stars | TBD

*Game 7: Wednesday, April 24, TBD: Stars @ Predators | TBD





Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, 8pm: Blues @ Jets | SN, TVA Sports, NHL Network

Game 2: Friday, April 12, 9:30pm: Blues @ Jets | SN, TVA Sports, CNBC

Game 3: Sunday, April 14, 7:30pm: Jets @ Blues | CNBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16, 9:30pm: Jets @ Blues | CNBC, SN, TVA Sports

*Game 5: Thursday, April 18, TBD: Blues @ Jets | TBD

*Game 6: Saturday, April 20, TBD: Jets @ Blues | TBD

*Game 7: Monday, April 22, TBD: Blues @ Jets | TBD