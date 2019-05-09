2019 NHL Playoffs: Bruins and Hurricanes open Eastern Conference Final in Boston

The Boston Bruins certainly haven't had an easy road to this point in the postseason. The team that tied for second in the NHL in standings points had to take down an old foe in the Toronto Maple Leafs before playing against a stubborn Columbus Blue Jackets team that swept the top-seeded Tampa Bay Lighting in Round 1. Now, the Bruins find themselves up against another unexpected opponent.

The Carolina Hurricanes thus far have taken down the defending champion Washington Capitals in seven games and swept the New York Islanders (who incidentally swept the Penguins in Round 1). Behind the goaltending duo of Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney, they've proven to be an incredibly tough out. Jacob Slavin leads the team with 11 points in the post season, while Sebastian Aho leads four other players Canes nine points in the playoffs, showcasing Carolina's scoring depth.

What the Bruins have, of course, are established superstars. Tuuka Rask is giving up just over two goals per game and his .938 save percentage in the postseason is his best since 2013, when he posted a .940 percentage and lead the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and David Krejci are all in double digits for points, and Marchand in particular has proven to be a big x-factor.

While the Hurricanes may not have the prestige of the Bruins, they play a fast-paced style that has paid dividends for them thus far. They're four wins away from their first Stanley Cup Final berth since winning it all in 2006. The last time the Hurricanes made the conference final they were swept by the Penguins in 2009. Coach Rod Brind'Amour played on both of those teams -- it's pretty obvious which history he wants to repeat.

The Bruins are looking for their first Stanley Cup appearance since losing to the Blackhawks six seasons ago. They last won the Cup in 2011.

NHL Playoffs for Thursday, May 9