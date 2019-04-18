2019 NHL Playoffs: Bruins pull even in Toronto; Stars host Predators in must-win Game 4

It's desperation time in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as three teams look to avoid going down 3-1 on Wednesday. The Maple Leafs hosted the Bruins up 2-1, the Stars try to avoid going down 3-1 against the Predators at home and the Western Conference's No. 1 team in Calgary is trying to even things up with the Avalanche, who went up 2-1 in the series on Monday.

Beginning in Toronto, the Bruins and Leafs scored 10 total goals in a game that had serious pendulum swings. The Leafs dominated most of the game but Boston was able to score goals in spurts and come out on top with a 6-4 victory. The Bruins' first line bounced back after a rough showing in Game 3 and they got two goals from David Pastrnak on Wednesday.

The Stars are also in a precarious situation, but they host the Predators on Wednesday. After going up 1-0, they've dropped the last two games. It's been a defensive standoff, with neither team scoring more than three goals in a game so far this series. Pekka Rinne has been as advertised, and he's kept the Predators in the past two games. In Game 3, Filip Forsberg got on the board for Nashville, while only one skater for each team has multiple goals in the series (Mats Zuccarello for the Stars and Rocco Grimaldi for the Predators). Someone will have to break out if this series is going to look any different.

For the nightcap, the Avalanche are hosting the Flames up 2-1. The No. 1 seed in the East is already out, and the eighth-seede Avalanche can take another step in the same direction with a win on Wednesday. In true Avalanche fashion, Nathan MacKinnon has been the difference maker with three goals, while the youngblood Cale Makar got on the board in the 6-2 Game 3 win. The Flames will need to adjust to the road crowd in Game 4 if they don't want to make an early exit this year.

Leafs make it interesting but Bruins hold on

What a finish in Toronto. Trailing by three goals in the third period, the Leafs managed to climb back into the game and pull within one thanks to goals from Auston Matthews and Travis Dermott. Matthews' goal, his second of the game, came on the power play and was setup by a brilliant pass from Mitch Marner.

The Leafs continued to dominate possession as the Bruins hung on for dear life, but the B's were able to keep it together and eventually bury an empty net goal to ice the win. The series heads back to Boston all tied up at 2-2.

Stars lighting up Predators

If you expected a low scoring game in Dallas on Wednesday, you were in for a surprise when the first period of action brought four goals...all of them coming from the Stars. FOUR! Three of them came on the power play and the Stars hold a massive advantage heading into the final 40 minutes as they look to pull even in the series.

David Pastrnak, Bruins' power play pushes ahead

Auston Matthews was able to tie the game 2-2 early in the second period thanks to a very soft display of goaltending by Tuukka Rask. But the Bruins responded with back-to-back goals from David Pastrnak, who came into Wednesday riding a three-game cold streak. Pastrnak's second goal came on the power play, continuing the Bruins' success on the man-advantage in this series.

Boston is still largely being outplayed and out-possessed at five-on-five, so we'll see how the third period goes.

Bruins strike twice early, but Leafs finish strong

After a disappointing effort in Game 3, the Bruins have once again rebounded with a quick start after a loss. Boston struck twice in the first period of Wednesday's Game 4, and Charlie McAvoy largely factored into both. The Bruins defenseman scored on the power play early, then quickly added an assist with a great dish to Brad Marchand on the doorstep.

However, the Leafs recovered to finish the period strong. They got on the board thanks to a net-front deflection from Zach Hyman to cut the lead in half before intermission. The Bruins are lucky that they've still got the lead at this point.