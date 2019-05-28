2019 NHL Playoffs: Full Stanley Cup Final schedule as Bruins and Blues battle for hockey's holy grail

It's been a long, grueling Stanley Cup Playoffs but one team is just four wins away from raising the Cup. This year, it'll be the Boston Bruins going up against the St. Louis Blues with Lord Stanley on the line.

The Bruins swept the Hurricanes and the Blues took down the Sharks in their respective conference finals, and they'll be able to get some rest before the final series of the playoffs gets underway.

While the Bruins had the opportunity to heal up with their 11-day layoff between series, they had quite a lot of momentum to to sit on. Boston has won seven straight games heading into the Cup Final -- their longest playoff win streak since 1972.

That much rest also tends to be bad news for a hot goaltender, and Boston certainly brought one of those into the Final. Tuukka Rask has been the team's MVP during this playoff run and he posted a .942 save percentage through the first three rounds.

But the Blues and their goaltender rode a hot streak of their own through the Western Conference playoffs. St. Louis took three straight to close out their series against the Sharks in six games, and netminder Jordan Binnington had a collective .974 save percentage over those final three games.

The Blues are making their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1970, when they were swept by -- guess who -- the Boston Bruins. They'll be hoping for a better result this time around.

It should be one heck of an entertaining series, so you won't want to miss it. Here's the full schedule:

All start times Eastern

Game 1: Bruins 4, Blues 2 (BOS leads, 1-0)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. (Boston)

Game 3: Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. (St. Louis)

Game 4: Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m. (St. Louis)

*Game 5: Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. (Boston)

*Game 6: Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. (St. Louis)

*Game 7: Wednesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. (Boston)

*If necessary