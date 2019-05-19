2019 NHL Playoffs: Sharks and Blues look to push one another to brink of elimination in Game 5

Back and forth. Back and forth. That's been the story of this Western Conference Final between the Sharks and Blues so far, and both teams will look to push the other to the brink of elimination on Sunday afternoon.

After the Blues pulled even at 2-2 with a big win on home ice on Friday, the series heads back to San Jose for Game 5 in Sharks territory. The Blues have been one of the best road teams in these playoffs, but no team has won back-to-back games in this series yet, which is good news for the Sharks if that trend continues.

Both Jordan Binnington and Martin Jones have had decent series thus far and will be looking to bring their best efforts in a pivotal swing game on Sunday. The Sharks put a bunch of pressure on Jordan Binnington in Game 4 but just couldn't manage to break through as the Blues goaltender stopped 29 of 30 shots on net.

One thing to keep an eye on is the health of Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has been battling a lingering groin issue. Karlsson has been targeted by St. Louis is this series and had to sit for more than seven straight minutes in the third period of Game 4.

Game 5: Blues vs. Sharks (-1.5, +210) | Series tied 2-2 | TV: NBC [GameTracker]

Blues fourth line continues to thrive

The Blues' fourth line might be the best line in this series so far and they got on the board yet again on Sunday. It was Oskar Sundqvist who opened the scoring just over five minutes into the first period. Sundqvist was able to blast a loose puck past Martin Jones after an Erik Karlsson turnover in the Sharks' defensive zone.

That's a pretty poor pass by Karlsson right through Justin Braun's legs and, on top of that, it looked like Karlsson may have taken away Jones' eyes on the shot.