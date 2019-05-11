2019 NHL Playoffs: Sharks and Blues start Western Conference finals in San Jose

With the Eastern Conference finals already underway, the puck drops in the Western Conference on Saturday night. The San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues begin their series as San Jose looks to get over the hump and make the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2016, when they lost to the Penguins. The Blues haven't been to a Stanley Cup Final since 1970.

The Blues, meanwhile, are defying the odds under Craig Berube, who took over on the bench when Mike Yeo was fired. The Blues have beaten the Jets and fellow sleeper Stars to get here, with Jaden Schwartz emerging as a bona fide scorer this postseason while Vladimir Tarasenko has had ups and downs.

The Sharks have gone through the Golden Knights and the Avalanche, needing the maximum 14 games to do so. It's been a grind, but their experience has helped them get to this point. Joe Pavelski returned to the ice and scored in Game 7 against the Avalanche, while Logan Couture, Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl form a strong core of players.

These are two hot teams, but we'll see if fatigue starts to set in for either one. With both of their previous series going to Game 7, we may see a slower game than we're used to out of the pair of them.

NHL Playoffs for Saturday, May 11