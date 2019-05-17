2019 NHL Playoffs: St. Louis Blues try to brush off brutal Game 3 loss to even series vs. Sharks

The St. Louis Blues need to get back to business against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. After losing Game 3 on an egregious missed hand pass by the Sharks that led to the game winning goal in overtime, they're trailing 2-1. All of the talk the past two days has been about that call, but there's still a series to be played.

The Blues finally got some good scoring out of David Perron on Wednesday, who notched a pair of goals in Game 3. Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis, which could be a good sign as the series continues. The Blues want to at least split their games at home before heading back to San Jose, as a 3-1 deficit to this Sharks team could ultimately prove to be too much.

Joe Thornton and Erik Karlsson picked up two goals apiece in Game 3, with Logan Couture also scoring his third goal in two games. The Sharks have shown a lot of depth this series, and it's proving to be problematic for the Blues. If Karlsson keeps playing as well as he has been on the blue line, things are going to get more difficult moving into Game 4 and beyond.

Of course, beyond this series lies the Boston Bruins, who are streaking right now with seven straight wins heading into the Stanley Cup Final after sweeping the Hurricanes.

NHL Playoffs for Friday, May 17