2019 NHL Stadium Series: Jerseys for Penguins vs. Flyers game at Lincoln Financial Field may have been leaked
It looks like it will be a color vs. color uniform matchup, with the Flyers rocking orange
The Penguins and the Flyers will play at the Eagles' home of Lincoln Financial Field on Feb. 23. On Monday, we were all given a sneak peak of what the two teams will be wearing for the Stadium Series showdown. Both of these teams have a deep NHL history, and the in-state rivalry will only serve to heighten the atmosphere in Philadelphia next month.
Both teams are going with colored jerseys, eschewing the traditional white vs. color look based on the leaked image that surfaced social media.
The jerseys were apparently spotted in a Toronto-area clothing store. The Penguins are going with a black jersey with yellow accents, whereas the Flyers went orange with black. The lettering on the inside of the collar may seem cheesy, but that's become a common thing to do across sports in recent years.
It's not the boldest look these teams could have gone with, but it's a good way to do something different. If the Penguins had really wanted to go wild, they could have gone with their light blue sweaters.
The Penguins currently have 58 points, fourth in the Metropolitan division, whereas the Flyers have disappointed so far this year with 46 points, seventh in the division. They'll try to right the ship before the matchup, and they certainly have time to do so. You can watch the Keystone State rivals face off in the Stadium Series through fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Jan. 29
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Panarin says he won't discuss future
This seems like it's essentially a final call to trade the winger
-
Leafs get big upgrade with Muzzin
Veteran defenseman Jake Muzzin should provide a big boost to Toronto's defensive unit
-
NHL trade tracker
Follow along with every move made before the 2019 NHL trade deadline
-
Stars, Penguins make same deal twice
The defenseman was traded back to Dallas in an identical deal just over a year later
-
Decker gets paid for her Skills effort
Decker put on a show at the Premier Passing event