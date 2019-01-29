2019 NHL Stadium Series: Jerseys for Penguins vs. Flyers game at Lincoln Financial Field may have been leaked

The Penguins and the Flyers will play at the Eagles' home of Lincoln Financial Field on Feb. 23. On Monday, we were all given a sneak peak of what the two teams will be wearing for the Stadium Series showdown. Both of these teams have a deep NHL history, and the in-state rivalry will only serve to heighten the atmosphere in Philadelphia next month.

Both teams are going with colored jerseys, eschewing the traditional white vs. color look based on the leaked image that surfaced social media.

@sportslogosnet not sure if you missed my tweet but saw these a few days ago pic.twitter.com/5C3ld4oUfF — Cody Reid 皿 (@Cody_Reid) January 28, 2019

The jerseys were apparently spotted in a Toronto-area clothing store. The Penguins are going with a black jersey with yellow accents, whereas the Flyers went orange with black. The lettering on the inside of the collar may seem cheesy, but that's become a common thing to do across sports in recent years.

It's not the boldest look these teams could have gone with, but it's a good way to do something different. If the Penguins had really wanted to go wild, they could have gone with their light blue sweaters.

The Penguins currently have 58 points, fourth in the Metropolitan division, whereas the Flyers have disappointed so far this year with 46 points, seventh in the division. They'll try to right the ship before the matchup, and they certainly have time to do so. You can watch the Keystone State rivals face off in the Stadium Series through fuboTV (Try for free).