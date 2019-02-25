2019 NHL trade deadline: Reaction to every deal, including Mark Stone to Vegas and Wayne Simmonds to Predators
There were a flurry of significant deals ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline
The NHL's trade deadline has come and gone, and there are plenty of faces heading to new places. The Columbus Blue Jackets were the most active team in the days leading up to the deadline, making a number of trades prior to Monday's cutoff -- including the acquisition of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel from the Ottawa Senators.
But the biggest splash of deadline day involved another Senators forward and came just minutes before the 3 p.m. deadline. The Vegas Golden Knights managed to scoop up the day's grandest prize when they landed Mark Stone from Ottawa in exchange for a package that included top prospect Erik Brannstrom.
The biggest name that didn't end up moving on deadline day was Artemi Panarin, the elite winger who was rumored to be on the block in Columbus due to his expiring contract. It seems the Blue Jackets were willing to take the chance on losing him for nothing in order to go all-in this year.
There were a flurry of other significant deals that featured buyers trying to load up for the playoffs, so let's take a look back at the day's action.
Deadline Day trades
- Senators trade Mark Stone to Golden Knights for Erik Brannstrom, Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round pick
- Flyers trade Wayne Simmonds to Predators for Ryan Hartman and conditional 2020 fourth-round pick
- Wild trade Mikael Granlund to Predators for Kevin Fiala
- Rangers trade Kevin Hayes to Winnipeg Jets for Brendan Lemieux, 2019 first-round pick and conditional 2019 fourth-round pick
- Devils trade Marcus Johansson to Bruins for 2019 second-round pick and 2020 fourth-round pick
- Penguins trade Tanner Pearson to Canucks for Erik Gudbranson
- Kings trade Oscar Fantenberg to Flames for 2020 fourth-round pick
- Rangers trade Adam McQuaid to Blue Jackets for 2019 fourth-round pick and 2019 seventh-round pick
- Panthers trade Derick Brassard and conditional 2020 sixth-round pick to Avalanche for 2020 third-round pick
- Hurricanes trade Cliff Pu to Panthers for future considerations
- Panthers trade Tomas Jurco to Hurricanes to future considerations
- Canadiens trade Michael Chaput to Coyotes for Jordan Weal
- Devils trade Keith Kinkaid to Blue Jackets for 2022 fifth-round pick
- Ducks trade Brian Gibbons to Senators for Patrick Sieloff
Recap 2019 NHL trade deadline movement
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest trades, news and analysis during the NHL trade deadline. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL trade tracker: Vegas gets Stone
Follow along with every move made before the 2019 NHL trade deadline
-
Vegas lands Mark Stone from Senators
One of the biggest names on the market finally appears to be on the move
-
Rangers deal Kevin Hayes to Winnipeg
New York continues its rebuild by unloading yet another big name from its core
-
DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Feb. 25
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
NHL trade rumors: Teams out on Stone
The Rangers appear to be interested in dealing at the deadline, and they want to keep their...
-
Sharks add depth with Nyquist
Nyquist heads to San Jose for two draft picks