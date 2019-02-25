2019 NHL trade deadline: Reaction to every deal, including Mark Stone to Vegas and Wayne Simmonds to Predators

The NHL's trade deadline has come and gone, and there are plenty of faces heading to new places. The Columbus Blue Jackets were the most active team in the days leading up to the deadline, making a number of trades prior to Monday's cutoff -- including the acquisition of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel from the Ottawa Senators.

But the biggest splash of deadline day involved another Senators forward and came just minutes before the 3 p.m. deadline. The Vegas Golden Knights managed to scoop up the day's grandest prize when they landed Mark Stone from Ottawa in exchange for a package that included top prospect Erik Brannstrom.

The biggest name that didn't end up moving on deadline day was Artemi Panarin, the elite winger who was rumored to be on the block in Columbus due to his expiring contract. It seems the Blue Jackets were willing to take the chance on losing him for nothing in order to go all-in this year.

There were a flurry of other significant deals that featured buyers trying to load up for the playoffs, so let's take a look back at the day's action.

