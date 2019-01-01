2019 NHL Winter Classic: Best photos from Blackhawks-Bruins outdoor game at Notre Dame Stadium
The Blackhawks hosted the Bruins for the NHL's 11th Winter Classic
The NHL kicked off the new year with its 11th Winter Classic on Tuesday afternoon. This year's installment of the annual outdoor game was held at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. and featured the Chicago Blackhawks hosting the Boston Bruins.
The game was a good one, with the Bruins winning in a 4-2 thriller, but the Winter Classic is as much about the spectacle and the aesthetic as it is about the actual hockey game. This year was no different, as Notre Dame's historic stadium served as a gorgeous and prestigious venue for the tilt between the Original Six clubs. It also provided the second-largest crowd ever at a Winter Classic, with the official attendance clocking in at 76,126.
Although the event has been around for more than a decade and this contest featured two teams that have been well-represented in the Winter Classic already -- it was the Blackhawks' fourth Classic and the Bruins' third -- the outdoor experience still packs a breathtaking punch with some amazing visuals, especially when it features a great jersey matchup like the one we saw between Boston and Chicago on Tuesday.
Here are some of the best photos captured from the scene in South Bend.
