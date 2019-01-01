2019 NHL Winter Classic: Best photos from Blackhawks-Bruins outdoor game at Notre Dame Stadium

The Blackhawks hosted the Bruins for the NHL's 11th Winter Classic

2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic - Boston Bruins v Chicago Blackhawks
Dave Sandford / Getty Images

The NHL kicked off the new year with its 11th Winter Classic on Tuesday afternoon. This year's installment of the annual outdoor game was held at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. and featured the Chicago Blackhawks hosting the Boston Bruins.

The game was a good one, with the Bruins winning in a 4-2 thriller, but the Winter Classic is as much about the spectacle and the aesthetic as it is about the actual hockey game. This year was no different, as Notre Dame's historic stadium served as a gorgeous and prestigious venue for the tilt between the Original Six clubs. It also provided the second-largest crowd ever at a Winter Classic, with the official attendance clocking in at 76,126. 

Although the event has been around for more than a decade and this contest featured two teams that have been well-represented in the Winter Classic already -- it was the Blackhawks' fourth Classic and the Bruins' third -- the outdoor experience still packs a breathtaking punch with some amazing visuals, especially when it features a great jersey matchup like the one we saw between Boston and Chicago on Tuesday.

Here are some of the best photos captured from the scene in South Bend. 

2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic - Boston Bruins v Chicago Blackhawks
Brian Babineau / Getty Images
NHL: Winter Classic-Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
Aaron Doster / USA TODAY Sports
NHL: Winter Classic-Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
Aaron Doster / USA TODAY Sports
NHL: Winter Classic-Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
Aaron Doster / USA TODAY Sports
NHL: Winter Classic-Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
Aaron Doster / USA TODAY Sports
2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic - Boston Bruins v Chicago Blackhawks
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic - Boston Bruins v Chicago Blackhawks
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic - Boston Bruins v Chicago Blackhawks
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic - Boston Bruins v Chicago Blackhawks
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
NHL: Winter Classic-Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
Aaron Doster / USA TODAY Sports
NHL: Winter Classic-Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
Matt Cashore / USA TODAY Sports
NHL: Winter Classic-Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
Aaron Doster / USA TODAY Sports
NHL: Winter Classic-Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
Aaron Doster / USA TODAY Sports

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories