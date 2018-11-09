2019 NHL Winter Classic: Bruins, Blackhawks both unveil 1930s throwback uniforms for outdoor game

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks both unveiled their 2019 Winter Classic jerseys on Thursday. As is tradition, the two teams, with the help of adidas, designed some specialty uniforms that they'll wear when they head outdoors for the annual New Year's Day event, which is set to be played at Notre Dame Stadium this season.

As the visiting team, the Bruins were first to unveil their sweaters, which are a throwback to the club's uniforms in the 1930s. They're not identical to that look, as they have new sleeve striping, but the overall aesthetic is a tribute to that era. One of the cool details about this uniform is that the logo, name and numbers uses a felt material similar to an old school letterman jacket. (Each of the Bruins' previous two Winter Classic jerseys included felt as well.)

Bruins/adidas

The only real reference to Notre Dame comes inside the the collar, where six shamrocks are featured to highlight each year in which the Bruins have won the Stanley Cup.

Bruins/adidas

The Blackhawks revealed their jerseys at a team event later in the day on Thursday, and they'll also be going with a retro look. The 'Hawks will go black and white to pay homage to the franchise's look from 1934, the year they won their first Stanley Cup.

Blackhawks/adidas

The Chicago jersey will also feature all their championship years inside the neckline, but those years are displayed in between the hashmarks that are typically featured in the end zones of Notre Dame Stadium.

Blackhawks/adidas

This will be the third time the Bruins have played in a Winter Classic game. They beat the Flyers at Fenway Park in 2010 and lost to the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in 2016. Meanwhile, this will be the Blackhawks' league-leading fourth Winter Classic appearance, but they're still looking for their first win in the outdoor event. They lost to the Red Wings at Wrigley Field in 2009, the Capitals at Nationals Park in 2015, and the Blues at Busch Stadium in 2017.

We'll have to wait and see how the game plays out, but one thing is for sure -- this is a very good uniform matchup between two Original Six teams.