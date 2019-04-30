2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Blue Jackets host Bruins after taking home ice with double OT win
Both games of this series have gone to overtime so far
We're back to having multiple games in one night on Tuesday, as the Blue Jackets host the Bruins before the Sharks visit the Avalanche. Both series are at 1-1 heading into Game 3, so the underdogs are both trying to protect their newly found home ice advantage.
For the second series in row, the Blue Jackets are playing an Atlantic Division powerhouse. And although they lost Game 1 in Boston, they made it a series in Game 2 with a double overtime win. Both games in this series have gone to overtime, and the Bruins are going to try to calm down what's sure to be a rowdy Nationwide Arena.
In the late game, the Sharks are trying to take out a stubborn Avalanche team that showed some depth in a 4-3 Game 2 win. Although Nathan MacKinnon got his goal, the other three goals came from Tyson Barrie, Gabriel Landeskog and Matt Nieto. Even goalie Philipp Grubauer got on the score sheet, tallying an assist.
These games will ultimately determine where the pressure will be in Game 4. No team wants to have a chance to go down 3-1 on the road against underdogs. Those crowds are never fun to deal with.
All Stanley Cup Playoff games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
NHL Playoffs for Tuesday, April 30
