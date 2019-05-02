2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Blue Jackets look to take 3-1 series lead back to Boston, Avs try to tie series with Sharks

The Columbus Blue Jackets have their sights set on taking down another Eastern Conference powerhouse, and can take a big step toward doing it in Game 4. Nationwide Arena was rocking for Game 3 against the Boston Bruins, and it will be more of the same on Thursday as the Blue Jackets try to take a 3-1 series lead.

Notching these two wins hasn't been easy. The Blue Jackets needed double overtime to win Game 2 and took a tight Game 3, 2-1, after a Bruins win in Game 1, but that doesn't mean that they don't have the talent. This team finally seems to have come together, but if it wins Thursday it can take home ice advantage back to Boston.

Out west, the Colorado Avalanche are also looking to avoid a 3-1 hole against the San Jose Sharks. San Jose's goaltending has been solid in the second round, with Martin Jones posting a .919 save percentage through the first three games. Nathan MacKinnon has scored in the last two games of this series for the Avalanche, so he'll look to do more of the same as Colorado looks to at least even up the series before heading back to the Shark Tank.

All Stanley Cup Playoff games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Stanley Cup Playoffs for Thursday, May 2