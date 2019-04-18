2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals try to bounce back against Hurricanes; Blues and Jets play pivotal Game 5

Thursday is presenting a sort of staggered schedule for the NHL, with the Capitals playing Game 4 against the Hurricanes while two series in the West have their Game 5s. First, the Jets go up against the Blues as the series comes back to Winnipeg for a crucial Game 5, while the Sharks will try to avoid elimination against the Golden Knights at home.

The Capitals got utterly demolished in their first game in Carolina, cutting their 2-0 series lead in half. The Hurricanes jumped all over the Caps, and Petr Mrazek saw fewer than 20 shots in his fourth career postseason shutout. Meanwhile, Braden Holtby faced an all-out assault, with the Hurricanes putting 40 shots on goal in the 5-0 win. The Capitals will try to right the ship in Game 4, as they try to muster up an offensive attack more akin to what they saw in the first two games.

The next game will be Blues and Jets, as the Blues try to steal home ice one more time. It's a 2-2 series, but all four games have been won by the road team. The Jets have the depth -- they have four players in this series with five points -- but the Blues are getting help from all angles and Jordan Binnington has been solid.

The Sharks, meanwhile, find themselves in the unenviable position of being down 3-1, but get the chance to save their season at home. The Golden Knights have been exploiting the horrific goaltending of Martin Jones, and the Sharks simply haven't been able to keep up against Marc-Andre Fleury. The Golden Knights look unbeatable right now, and that's bad news for a Sharks team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

