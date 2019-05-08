2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Five reasons the Dallas Stars were eliminated by the St. Louis Blues

The Dallas Stars are out.

It took seven games and a two-overtime finale, but the St. Louis Blues were finally able to oust the Stars from the playoff picture on Tuesday night. Dallas put up a very commendable resistance in what was a scrappy, hard-fought series, but ultimately the Blues punched their ticket to the Western Conference Final.

So, where did things go wrong for the Stars in their second-round showdown against St. Louis? Let's take a look at some of the reasons why Dallas is done.

Best players didn't have enough impact

This year's Stars team wasn't exactly prolific offensively, but they do have a pretty impressive front six that includes a top line capable of taking over games. We saw in Dallas' first-round series just what Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alex Radulov can do to good defenses when they're at the top of their game.

Unfortunately, they weren't at the top of their game enough in this series against St. Louis. It rarely felt like they were taking control of games like they're capable of. In fact, that top trio was ultimately split up over their lack of production.

Benn, Seguin and Radulov accounted for just four goals over the seven games against the Blues, and only one of those tallies came at even strength. They had seven in six games (six at even strength) in the series against Nashville.

They were reunited on the top line in Game 7 as Jim Montgomery desperately searched for an offensive breakthrough, but they weren't able to deliver -- though Jamie Benn came about as close as you can get without sealing the deal.

Oh my god this close pic.twitter.com/hPGXF9VtvT — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 8, 2019

That Game 7

One game doesn't make a series but it's a lot easier to feel that way when it all comes down to a Game 7. We've got to address the way that the Stars played in the finale, and man... it was something. It was straight-up stunning to see how little Dallas was able to put together in regulation, and maybe even more stunning to watch them force an overtime anyway.

The Stars were pinned in their own end for most of the night, getting outshot 31-4 over the final 40 minutes of regulation. Ben Bishop stood on his head for Dallas but they provided almost no support in front of him, at least in terms of pushing play the other way. Hell, even the Stars' lone goal in that game could largely be chalked up to puck luck.

There is a lot going on here pic.twitter.com/vOrlULwDPB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 8, 2019

The Blues had a 54-30 advantage in shots on goal, a 99-57 edge in shot attempts, but somehow the Stars had a 13-11 advantage in high-danger chances. If Dallas had even been able to find a little more sustained pressure in the Blues' end, particularly during regulation, we'd probably be talking about how Bishop saved the day and carried them to victory.

Blues' ability to work the zone

This series was a battle of two very different offensive approaches. The Stars' offense mostly relies on opportunities on the rush and in transition, while the Blues get most of their production when they set up in the zone and cycle the puck. St. Louis was very effective in employing their strategy -- especially in Game 7 when they thoroughly dominated zone time -- and utilizing all their real estate, working high-to-low, low-to-high in this series.

The series' shot heat map helps illustrate how much more of the zone the Blues utilized.

To find success in that style, you need to be tough and physical down low, winning battles on the puck and finding outlets at the point. The Blues did that, and they also frequently established net-front presence, winning battles in front of Ben Bishop and effectively taking the goalie's eyes away. We all saw how good Bishop was for most of this series, but you can't stop what you can't see.

Pietrangelo takes advantage of a good screen in front of Bishop, and the Blues take a 1-0 lead just 63 seconds in. #Stars #Blues #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/PQqsNI7IL5 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 5, 2019

Blues defensemen accounted for 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in the series because of their active role at the top of the zone.

Yes, Ben Bishop was very good in this series, but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the fact that Jordan Binnington was too. It's tough to beat a hot goalie in the playoffs, but it's a little easier when you've also got one in your own end. Both goaltenders finished with identical .922 save percentage marks, so it's tough to say that there was a major advantage in net either way.

But Binnington made the saves he needed to make to keep the Blues in this series, and sometimes he made them look absurdly easy. He didn't have to do a ton of work in Game 7 but the few chances the Stars did get were often of quality, and Binnington was there to keep them frustrated.

Binnington was a force for the Blues in the regular season but some might have had concerns regarding how well he'd handle the playoffs as a rookie netminder. I think we can stop worrying about that now.

...That Game 7!

Seriously, how did the Stars even get to overtime?