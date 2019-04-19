2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes pull even with Capitals; Blues and Jets play pivotal Game 5

Thursday is presenting a sort of staggered schedule for the NHL, with the Capitals playing Game 4 against the Hurricanes while two series in the West have their Game 5s. First, the Jets go up against the Blues as the series comes back to Winnipeg for a crucial Game 5, while the Sharks will try to avoid elimination against the Golden Knights at home.

After the Capitals got utterly demolished in their first game in Carolina, they came out with a better performance in a tight Game 4, but still wound up on the losing end. The Hurricanes opened with a goal just seconds into the first period and had a raucous crod behind them all night, and Petr Mrazek came up big to help them take a 2-1 win. As a result, the Canes head back to Washington with the series all knotted up.

The next game will be Blues and Jets, as the Blues try to steal home ice one more time. It's a 2-2 series, but all four games have been won by the road team. The Jets have the depth -- they have four players in this series with five points -- but the Blues are getting help from all angles and Jordan Binnington has been solid.

The Sharks, meanwhile, find themselves in the unenviable position of being down 3-1, but get the chance to save their season at home. The Golden Knights have been exploiting the horrific goaltending of Martin Jones, and the Sharks simply haven't been able to keep up against Marc-Andre Fleury. The Golden Knights look unbeatable right now, and that's bad news for a Sharks team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

Games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free)

NHL schedule for Thursday, April 18

Winnipeg doubles up in the 1st

Deadline addition Kevin Hayes is coming up big. A hard drive to the net helped Winnipeg double their lead to 2-0 in a tight Game 5.

Carolina holds on with Mrazek magic

Game 4 brought a thrilling finish in Carolina as Washington pushed to tie the game at 2-2. Unfortunately for the Caps, Petr Mrazek stood tall and was able to shut the door, even with some pretty good scoring chances. None of those chances were as threatening as this one:

Thanks to Mrazek's strong finish, the Canes take two straight on home ice and head back to Washington with the series all evened up at 2-2.

Something to keep an eye on: T.J. Oshie left Thursday's game late in the third period after this play:

TJ Oshie is hurt pic.twitter.com/YIK2JjeICQ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 19, 2019

Oshie was in a significant amount of pain after the collision and it looked to be an upper-body issue -- possibly a shoulder or collarbone injury.

12 seconds in...

Who would have thought that Winnipeg would be able to beat Carolina's start tonight? Adam Lowry needed only 12 seconds to get the Jets on the board -- setting a new franchise record for the fastest goal to start a playoff game.

The Blues may not want to make a habit of leaving guys their own zip code in front of the net.

Carolina taking advantage



After the Hurricanes' quick start, Alex Ovechkin tallied a power play goal...and you can probably guess where it came from. After the goal, Ovechkin had a little extra for the Carolina crowd, which booed him out of the gate following his fight with Andrei Svechnikov in Game 3.

Ovi had a little something extra for Carolina fans pic.twitter.com/gZA8Pxj5XQ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 19, 2019

But the Hurricanes reclaimed the lead in the final minute of the period when they were able to take advantage of a bad change by the Capitals and execute some nice puck movement to spring Teuvo Teravainen.

Here come the Canes pic.twitter.com/YpfFUcoyrD — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 19, 2019

Not exactly sure what Brooks Orpik was thinking there, but woof. Canes lead 2-1 after two.

17 seconds in...

...and Carolina has the lead. After a dominant Game 3, the Hurricanes are off to another strong start at home, and once again it's Warren Foegele. That's the rookie's third goal in the past two games and it gives the Canes an important early lead in what some might call a "must-win" game.