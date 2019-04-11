2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Joe Pavelski scores a goal, loses teeth after taking a puck to the face

Probably not the way he dreamed of starting the playoffs

There's "taking one for the team," and then there's taking one on the chin for the team. San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski fell into the latter classification during the first night of the playoffs on Wednesday.

During the first period of Game 1 between the Sharks and Golden Knights, Pavelski managed to break the ice and get his team on the board first. Unfortunately, he did so by taking a puck straight to the face and having it deflect into the net. 

Pavelski was in some clear discomfort immediately after taking the point shot to the grill and he headed off the ice for repairs in the San Jose locker room. The damage was significant enough that the team apparently had to go fishing for his teeth during intermission.

After that intermission, Pavelski emerged from the locker room wearing some odd-looking lower facial protection. But considering it's the playoffs, it probably didn't come as much of a surprise that he returned to action.

The 34-year-old Pavelski has a well-earned reputation of being one of the best net-front deflection guys in the league, but this probably isn't how he'd like to get them. Then again, they all count the same and you take 'em how you can get 'em during the postseason. He'll have to just hope that Game 1 isn't an omen of how things are going to go for the rest of the series/playoffs.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories