2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning jump all over Columbus early with shorthanded goal

The NHL playoffs get underway on Wednesday night with a slate of five Game 1s to open up the first round of action. It seems fitting that the league's top team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, will get the party started as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first game of the night.

Tampa Bay strikes first

The Blue Jackets will have their hands full trying to keep up with the Presidents' Trophy winners in Tampa, and Columbus didn't exactly get off to the start they wanted in Game 1. Immediately after getting an early power play opportunity in the first period, the Blue Jackets coughed up an ugly turnover and surrendered a breakaway shorted goal to Tampa's Alex Killorn.

Tampa gets the playoffs started with a shorthanded goal on a breakaway…of course pic.twitter.com/40czRxbbWT — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 10, 2019

That's an ugly giveaway at the blue line for CBJ's Seth Jones, and it might be a sign of things to come for the special teams mismatch in this series. Columbus finished the regular season with the league's 28th ranked power play, while Tampa finished the season with the league's top-ranked power play and penalty kill.