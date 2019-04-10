2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning jump all over Columbus early with shorthanded goal
Welcome to the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
The NHL playoffs get underway on Wednesday night with a slate of five Game 1s to open up the first round of action. It seems fitting that the league's top team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, will get the party started as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first game of the night.
Stay right here with CBS Sports as we follow all the action on Wednesday night.
NHL schedule for Sunday, April 7
All times Eastern
- Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 pm (Game 1)
- Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders, 7:30 pm (Game 1)
- St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, 8 pm (Game 1)
- Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators, 9:30 pm (Game 1)
- Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 pm (Game 1)
Tampa Bay strikes first
The Blue Jackets will have their hands full trying to keep up with the Presidents' Trophy winners in Tampa, and Columbus didn't exactly get off to the start they wanted in Game 1. Immediately after getting an early power play opportunity in the first period, the Blue Jackets coughed up an ugly turnover and surrendered a breakaway shorted goal to Tampa's Alex Killorn.
That's an ugly giveaway at the blue line for CBJ's Seth Jones, and it might be a sign of things to come for the special teams mismatch in this series. Columbus finished the regular season with the league's 28th ranked power play, while Tampa finished the season with the league's top-ranked power play and penalty kill.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Revisiting 31 questions at end of season
Do we finally have definitive answers to the 31 questions we posed during preseason?
-
Stanley Cup odds, 2019 picks, best bets
David Kelly just locked in his picks to win the Stanley Cup
-
Devils secure top pick in wild lottery
The Devils, Rangers and Blackhawks all jumped into the top three
-
Eight guarantees for the NHL playoffs
Who needs predictions when you have bold GUARANTEES?
-
NHL suspends Voynov for 2019-20 season
Previously suspended for a domestic violence incident, Voynov had been eyeing an NHL comeb...
-
NHL coaching tracker: Quenneville hired
Follow along with coaching changes around the league here