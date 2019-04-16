2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning, Penguins look to avoid elimination in Game 4

Tuesday night brings our first possible elimination day of the Stanley Cup playoffs, with two teams fighting for their playoff lives.

First, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning will look to avoid (or at least) delay one of the most stunning playoff upsets of this generation. The Blue Jackets come into the night with a 3-0 series lead and will have a chance to complete a devastating sweep of the top-seeded Lightning, which would make them the first team to ever sweep a Presidents' Trophy winner in the first round.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will also look to avoid an early exit as they battle the Islanders on home ice. Things have gotten progressively worse for the Pens as this series has gone on, and Sidney Crosby is still looking to pick up his first point of the playoffs.

After those two Eastern matchups, the Winnipeg Jets will look to win their second straight and pull even with the Blues in St. Louis. The home team has yet to win a game in this series.

Finally, the Golden Knights will host the Sharks in Vegas, where the Knights laid a beatdown on San Jose in Game 3. Mark Stone had a hat trick as part of a five-point night last time out and he'll be looking to make it three straight wins for Vegas in the series.

Stay tuned here to follow the action on Tuesday night.

All times eastern

NHL playoff schedule for April 16, 2019

Game 4: Lightning at Blue Jackets (CBJ leads 3-0) [GameTracker] -- TV: CNBC

CNBC Game 4: Islanders at Penguins (NYI leads 3-0), 7:30 p.m. [GameTracker] -- TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Game 4: Jets at Blues (STL leads 2-1), 9:30 p.m. [Preview] -- TV: CNBC

CNBC Game 4: Sharks at Golden Knights (VGK leads 2-1), 10:30 p.m. [Preview] -- TV: NBCSN

Lightning fall into hole early but show some life

With no promise of tomorrow, the Lightning once again came out flat in Game 4. Tampa surrendered two quick goals to the Blue Jackets -- one from Alex Texier (the first postseason goal of his career) and one from Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Those early goals from Columbus got the crowd into it and had the Lightning feeling the heat, but Tampa was able to get one back later in the period...and from a key player. Steven Stamkos picked up his first point of the series when he was able to take advantage of a Seth Jones turnover in the Columbus zone, dangling around a couple of horizontal would-be defenders before sniping one past Sergei Bobrovsky.

Could it be...is it possible? Is that a sign of life from Tampa? Too soon to tell, but the 2-1 scoreline held into first intermission.