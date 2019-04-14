2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Scores, schedule, results for Sunday's Game 3 action

It's been a wild opening weekend of playoff hockey already, but there's still more in store. Four Game 3s will get underway throughout the day on Sunday, with three teams in position to push their opponent to the edge with a commanding three-games-to-none series lead.

First, the Islanders head to Pittsburgh with a chance to go up 3-0 on the Penguins. The Pens have looked undisciplined and sloppy so far in this series and Sidney Crosby has been stunningly quiet, recording zero points and just three shots through the first two games of the series.

The Lightning will attempt to climb back in their series with the Blue Jackets in Columbus, though they'll have to do it without their top scorer in Nikita Kucherov, who is suspended for Game 3 as a result of a bad hit he threw on Friday. The Bolts may also be without top defenseman Victor Hedman, who may be scratched due to lingering health issues.

The Blues arrive home in St. Louis with a 2-0 series lead, but both games were decided by a single goal and late-game drama. Can the Jets turn the tide and come out on the right side of things?

Lastly, the Sharks and Golden Knights will both be looking to take a 2-1 series lead on Sunday night in Vegas. Things went very poorly for the Knights in Game 1, but they bounced back with a strong showing in Game 2 to pull even. Sharks goaltender Martin Jones was chased from Friday's game in less than seven minutes, as he surrendered three goals on seven shots.

Stanley Cup playoffs schedule for Sunday, April 14

Game 3: Islanders at Penguins, 12 p.m. (NYI leads, 2-0) (GameTracker) -- TV: NBC

NBC Game 3: Lightning at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. (CBJ leads, 2-0) (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Game 3: Jets at Blues, 7:30 p.m. (STL leads, 2-0) (Preview) -- TV: CNBC

CNBC Game 3: Sharks at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. (Series tied 1-1) (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN

Penguins strike first but quickly fall apart

With home ice advantage on their side, the Penguins appeared to seize some key momentum with an early lead against the Islanders. Garrett Wilson got on the board with a net-front redirect of a Marcus Pettersson shot, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead.

But that lead lasted under 30 seconds, as Jordan Eberle quickly answered with an equalizer from a sharp angle. Eberle has been on fire in this series and he's already got three goals through the first three games.

The Isles then struck again just about a minute later when the Penguins had a defensive breakdown (again) and gave up an odd-man rush that allowed Brock Nelson to snipe on Matt Murray.

The Islanders carried that 2-1 lead into first intermission.