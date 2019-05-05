2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars try to finish off Blues with Game 6 in Dallas

There's only one Stanley Cup Playoffs series in action on Sunday and it comes in Dallas, where the Stars will be looking to finish off the Blues in Game 6. The Stars came into the playoffs as a wild card in the West but they've proven to be a tough team. They're coming off back-to-back wins, including a big Game 5 win on the road on Friday to give them a 3-2 series lead. The Stars have gotten strong efforts out of a revamped top six over the past few games.

As for the Blues, they were rather sloppy last time out but they've got a chance to bounce back in Dallas on Sunday and force a Game 7 in their own building. The Blues have been good on the road so far in these playoffs, going 4-1 in five away games.

Stanley Cup playoffs for Sunday, May 5

Game 5: St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2), 3:00 PM -- TV: NBC [GameTracker]

Blues come out flying

The Blues were looking for a quick start on Sunday and boy did they get it. How's a goal from the captain just 63 seconds into the first period sound? Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot from the point and it found its way past a screened Ben Bishop for a 1-0 lead in the early going.