2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Sunday schedule, scores, games, live updates for Hurricanes vs. Islanders

We've got another solid day of Stanley Cup Playoffs action on Sunday with a two-game slate that includes an afternoon matinee and a nightcap. Can we make it eight straight days with at least one game going to overtime? We'll see!

First up, the New York Islanders will host the Carolina Hurricanes and look to bounce back from a Game 1 loss to the Canes in overtime. That game was locked at 0-0 throughout regulation, but it was Jordan Staal who finally hit the back of the net to end the game in OT. It was a big road win for Carolina and the first loss of the playoffs for the Islanders, who swept the Penguins in round one.

Later on, the Colorado Avalanche will look to pull even with the Sharks in San Jose. The Avs came out with a solid start in Game 1, but they fell apart as the Sharks' depth got stronger as the game went on. San Jose scored the last four goals of the game to take the 5-2 win on home ice.

Stanley Cup Playoffs for Sunday, April 28

Game 2: Hurricanes vs. Islanders, 3:00 p.m. (CAR leads, 1-0) - TV: NBC [GameTracker]

NBC [GameTracker] Game 2: Avalanche vs. Sharks, 7:30 p.m. (SJS leads, 1-0) - TV: NBCSN [Preview]

Islanders get on the board first

The Isles have shifted Mat Barzal to their top power play unit and, what do you know, he's on the board. Barzal picked up his first postseason goal (and the Isles' first of this series) when he opened the scoring on the man advantage in the first period of Sunday's game in New York. It wasn't as beautiful as he likely envisioned -- he banked it off the stick of Carolina defenseman Jacob Slavin -- but it counts all the same. After getting shutout in Game 1, the Islanders will take them any way they can get 'em.