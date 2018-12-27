2019 World Junior Championship: Canada's goal song is Pitbull and people are not pleased

The paaaaaaaaart-ay didn't stop in a 14-0 win over Denmark

One of the fun traditions of the annual IIHF World Junior Championship tournament is the goal songs. Each of the 10 national teams participating in the tournament get to choose the song that blares over the PA after each goal they score, and that typically goes one of two ways: The choice is either amazing and everyone loves it, or it's tacky and everyone hates it. 

This year, Canada has put itself into the latter category.

The Canadians kicked off their tournament on Wednesday, entering the 2019 WJC as the host country and the reigning champs. They tend to be pretty secretive about their goal song prior to the start of the tournament, but it usually doesn't take too long to find out once they take the ice. 

As they opened the preliminary round against Denmark, it took less than five minutes to get on the board and reveal their song choice. That choice? "Don't Stop The Party" by Pitbull -- a song that we all barely managed to survive when it came out in 2012. 

That suspect song choice becomes even more cruel when you come to the realization that Canada has one of the most offensively gifted teams in the tournament. On Wednesday, they kicked off their tournament with a 14-0 drumming of Denmark.

Yup, that meant fourteen separate servings of "Don't Stop The Party" for everyone watching. People were not thrilled.

The day after Christmas can be a letdown, but I'd imagine that it becomes exponentially more upsetting when you're a teenager and your hockey team loses by 14 and gets pummeled with celebratory rounds of "don't stop the paaaaaaaaart-ay!" after each dagger. 

The "Canadian nice" stereotype is a lie. 

And, for what it's worth, Team USA opened the tournament with a polite and respectful 2-1 victory over Slovakia on Wednesday. The Americans' goal song? Queen's "We Will Rock You" with Freddie Mercury's "Ayo" crowd interaction at Live Aid leading into it. Pretty clear who the good guys are here, if you ask me.

