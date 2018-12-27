2019 World Junior Championship: Canada's goal song is Pitbull and people are not pleased

One of the fun traditions of the annual IIHF World Junior Championship tournament is the goal songs. Each of the 10 national teams participating in the tournament get to choose the song that blares over the PA after each goal they score, and that typically goes one of two ways: The choice is either amazing and everyone loves it, or it's tacky and everyone hates it.

This year, Canada has put itself into the latter category.

The Canadians kicked off their tournament on Wednesday, entering the 2019 WJC as the host country and the reigning champs. They tend to be pretty secretive about their goal song prior to the start of the tournament, but it usually doesn't take too long to find out once they take the ice.

As they opened the preliminary round against Denmark, it took less than five minutes to get on the board and reveal their song choice. That choice? "Don't Stop The Party" by Pitbull -- a song that we all barely managed to survive when it came out in 2012.

All this hype for the goal song and it's Pitbull?! Nooooooooooo!!!#WorldJuniors — Travis Currah (@Travis_Currah) December 27, 2018

Well, looks like Canada’s goal song is pitbull dont stop the party. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/l5UBWnBLBZ — Morgan (@Mirrabell) December 27, 2018

That suspect song choice becomes even more cruel when you come to the realization that Canada has one of the most offensively gifted teams in the tournament. On Wednesday, they kicked off their tournament with a 14-0 drumming of Denmark.

Yup, that meant fourteen separate servings of "Don't Stop The Party" for everyone watching. People were not thrilled.

It's not the score that is cruel, it's the Pitbull goal song that is the real kick to the balls. — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) December 27, 2018

I have heard Don't Stop the Party 14 times tonight. I guess we're not adhering to the Geneva Convention here in Vancouver. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) December 27, 2018

hey @BPBAA there is an out-of-control Pitbull problem in Vancouver, BC. There have been 14 separate instances of ears being hurt IN ONE NIGHT. Something needs to be done! #WJC2019 #WorldJuniors #BringBackHeyBaby — Justin Sulpico (@justinsulpico) December 27, 2018

world juniors should have a mercy rule but it’s just for canada games so we don’t have to hear that damn pitbull song anymore — dom luszczyszyn 👀 (@domluszczyszyn) December 27, 2018

Canadian teens have made visiting Danish teens listen to Pitbull nine times and counting tonight. If anything is left afterwards, this tweet will be a shred of evidence of what started the first of three or four bloody, savage, polite Denmark-Canada wars — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) December 27, 2018

The day after Christmas can be a letdown, but I'd imagine that it becomes exponentially more upsetting when you're a teenager and your hockey team loses by 14 and gets pummeled with celebratory rounds of "don't stop the paaaaaaaaart-ay!" after each dagger.

The "Canadian nice" stereotype is a lie.

And, for what it's worth, Team USA opened the tournament with a polite and respectful 2-1 victory over Slovakia on Wednesday. The Americans' goal song? Queen's "We Will Rock You" with Freddie Mercury's "Ayo" crowd interaction at Live Aid leading into it. Pretty clear who the good guys are here, if you ask me.