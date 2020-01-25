2020 NHL All-Star Game odds, line: Expert picks, bracket predictions, best bets from hockey guru

The Metropolitan Division goes for its third win in four years when many of the top players in hockey meet on Saturday for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The puck drops for the first game of the three-on-three tournament at 8:15 p.m. ET. For the fifth consecutive year, the NHL is showcasing a tourney-style event that pits division against division in two 20-minute mini-games, with the winners facing off in the final for a $1 million prize. The Metropolitan, which erupted for 10 goals in the final to win last year, meets the Atlantic in the first semifinal game, while the Central takes on the Pacific afterward in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game bracket.

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic spread: Both sides are -112

Central vs. Pacific spread: Central -125, Pacific -100

MET: Pittsburgh D Kris Letang notched six goals and four assists in five previous All-Star Games

ATL: Montreal D Shea Weber has yet to score a goal in six All-Star Game appearances

CEN: Chicago RW Patrick Kane has played in eight All-Star Games, recording seven goals and 12 points

PAC: Edmonton C Connor McDavid has averaged three points over his first three All-Star Games

Why the Central can win it all

Kane is not the only Central player with extensive All-Star experience. Tyler Seguin, who leads Dallas with 36 points, will be making his sixth overall appearance, fourth under this format, and has registered three goals and seven assists. Minnesota veteran Eric Staal also has played in five previous All-Star Games, collecting six goals and one assist. He won MVP honors in 2018.

Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, who will captain the Central as he makes his fourth All-Star appearance, enters the break third in the NHL in scoring with 72 points. The Central team also features a league-high four players from the host, and reigning Stanley Cup champion, St. Louis Blues, who also are represented by coach Craig Berube.

Why the Atlantic can win it all

The Atlantic has serious firepower on its roster, which includes two of the NHL's top five goal-scorers. Captain David Pastrnak of Boston tops the NHL with 37 tallies, including a league-best 16 on the power play, while Buffalo's Jack Eichel sits in fifth place with a career high-tying 28 goals.

Why the Pacific can win it all

The Pacific has a devastating one-two punch in Edmonton teammates McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who are first and second, respectively, in the league in scoring. McDavid, a two-time Art Ross Trophy winner and runner-up last season, leads the NHL with 76 points, while Draisaitl, who was kept off the scoresheet in last year's event, trails him by one.

