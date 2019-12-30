2020 NHL All-Star Game: Rosters announced for all four divisional teams
The game will be held on January 25th in St. Louis
The NHL released rosters for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Monday afternoon, providing fans a first look at the players that will be representing the league's four divisions during the event in St. Louis next month. Three Blues players will be among the chosen to help provide hometown representation in the host city.
The roster unveil comes after the four team captains were announced last week. Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak will captain the Atlantic Division squad, Nathan MacKinnon will captain the Central and Connor McDavid will lead the Pacific. Alex Ovechkin was voted captain of the Metropolitan Division but will elect to skip the game in favor of rest.
A fan vote chooses the four captains while the league's hockey operations department selects the majority of the remaining 40 players (10 from each division) for the game. However, fans will also get to vote the Last Men In on each team.
Once again this year, the All-Star Game will consist of a three-game tournament featuring one team representing each of the league's divisions. Those teams will play in a 3-on-3 format, the winners of the first round going on to play each other in the final.
Here's a look at the initial rosters:
Atlantic Division
Forwards
Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
Anthony Mantha, Detroit Red Wings
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (captain)
Defensemen
Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens
Goalies
Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins
Last Man In candidates:
Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron
Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin
Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
Montreal Canadiens: Max Domi
Ottawa Senators: Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos
Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner
Metropolian Division
Forwards
Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (captain, will not play)
Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils
Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers
Defenseman
John Carlson, Washington Capitals
Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets
Goalies
Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders
Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders
Last Man In candidates:
Carolina Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen
Columbus Blue Jackets: Nick Foligno
New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier
New York Islanders: Brock Nelson
New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad
Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux
Pittsburgh Penguins: Kris Letang
Washington Capitals: T.J. Oshie
Central Division
Forwards
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (captain)
Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues
David Perron, St. Louis Blues
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild
Defensemen
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues
Goalies
Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Last Man in candidates:
Chicago Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews
Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar
Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Suter
Nashville Predators: Matt Duchene
St. Louis Blues: David Perron
Winnipeg Jets: Patrik Laine
Pacific Division
Forwards
Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (captain)
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames
Defensemen
Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks
Goalies
Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes
Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
Last Man In candidates:
Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf
Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller
Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau
Edmonton Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty
San Jose Sharks: Tomas Hertl
Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes
Vegas Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty
The 2020 All-Star Game will be held on January 25 at Enterprise Arena.
