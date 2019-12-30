2020 NHL All-Star Game: Rosters announced for all four divisional teams

The NHL released rosters for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Monday afternoon, providing fans a first look at the players that will be representing the league's four divisions during the event in St. Louis next month. Three Blues players will be among the chosen to help provide hometown representation in the host city.

The roster unveil comes after the four team captains were announced last week. Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak will captain the Atlantic Division squad, Nathan MacKinnon will captain the Central and Connor McDavid will lead the Pacific. Alex Ovechkin was voted captain of the Metropolitan Division but will elect to skip the game in favor of rest.

A fan vote chooses the four captains while the league's hockey operations department selects the majority of the remaining 40 players (10 from each division) for the game. However, fans will also get to vote the Last Men In on each team.

Once again this year, the All-Star Game will consist of a three-game tournament featuring one team representing each of the league's divisions. Those teams will play in a 3-on-3 format, the winners of the first round going on to play each other in the final.

Here's a look at the initial rosters:

Atlantic Division

Forwards

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

Anthony Mantha, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (captain)

Defensemen

Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens

Goalies

Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

Last Man In candidates:

Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron

Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov

Montreal Canadiens: Max Domi

Ottawa Senators: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner

Metropolian Division

Forwards

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (captain, will not play)

Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

Defenseman

John Carlson, Washington Capitals

Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies

Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders

Last Man In candidates:

Carolina Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen

Columbus Blue Jackets: Nick Foligno

New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier

New York Islanders: Brock Nelson

New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad

Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux

Pittsburgh Penguins: Kris Letang

Washington Capitals: T.J. Oshie

Central Division

Forwards

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (captain)

Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

David Perron, St. Louis Blues

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild

Defensemen

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues

Goalies

Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Last Man in candidates:

Chicago Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews

Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar

Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn

Minnesota Wild: Ryan Suter

Nashville Predators: Matt Duchene

St. Louis Blues: David Perron

Winnipeg Jets: Patrik Laine

Pacific Division

Forwards

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (captain)

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames

Defensemen

Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks

Goalies

Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

Last Man In candidates:

Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf

Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller

Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau

Edmonton Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty

San Jose Sharks: Tomas Hertl

Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes

Vegas Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty

The 2020 All-Star Game will be held on January 25 at Enterprise Arena.